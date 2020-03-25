World
Strohtherme Pavilion / Christoph Hesse Architects

Strohtherme Pavilion / Christoph Hesse Architects

© Christoph Hesse

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Medebach, Germany
  • Clients: Local Community of Referinghausen
  • Collaborators: Local Community of Referinghausen
© Christoph Hesse
© Christoph Hesse

Text description provided by the architects. On the occasion of the 750th anniversary of the village of Referinghausen in Hochsauerland, the temporary Strohtherme pavilion celebrates the community´s independency from the global energy market.  

Plan
Plan
Section
Section

The self-built local heating network, which is connected to a biogas plant, based on organic waste, represents a milestone in the history of the village. 

© Christoph Hesse
© Christoph Hesse

 As a metaphor the straw represents biomass.  The steel basin with hot water symbolizes the energy that is produced out of this biomass. The history of energy production and regaining of self-determination is celebrated in this pavilion: Between 1200 and 1950, the farmers produced heat with wood from the forest. From the 1960s until 2019, they became passive consumers who were dependent on gas and fuel oil. In the future, however, they are self-empowered: an active community organized in a decentralized and ecological network that produces its own energy.

© Christoph Hesse
© Christoph Hesse

Project location

Address: Referinghausen, 59964 Medebach, Germany

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion Germany
Cite: "Strohtherme Pavilion / Christoph Hesse Architects" 25 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

