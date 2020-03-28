World
Baltic Sea Terraces / rimpf Architektur & Generalplanung

Baltic Sea Terraces / rimpf Architektur & Generalplanung

© Hagen Stier

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Eckernförde, Germany
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  570.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hagen Stier
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: C.Hasse, iGuzzini illuminazione Deutschland
  • Architect In Charge: rimpf Architektur & Generalplanung, Stefan Rimpf
  • Clients: Thomas Ruge
  • Engineering: Conrad Hansen, Ingenieurbüro für Struktur + Festigkeit
© Hagen Stier
© Hagen Stier

Text description provided by the architects. Built on a slope, with a view over the Baltic Sea. Situated on a steep, westerly slope, approximately 20m above sea level, below one of Eckernförde’s most popular residential streets, this residence enjoys one of the most stunning views over the bay and the open Baltic Sea.

© Hagen Stier
© Hagen Stier

The site, 12m in width, 50m in length with an 9m elevation, required access from the upper end. This demanded a special design concept. The unique east view and the desire for sunshine throughout the day, were only a few of the priorities to be considered.

© Hagen Stier
© Hagen Stier
Plan
Plan
© Hagen Stier
© Hagen Stier

Maritime Design with large open Terraces. Obviously, a building had to be planned on a slope, with terraces stretching  towards the east. Adequate privacy was of the essence, so each terrace, constructed with an awning, prevented a view over other terraces. The span of the ceilings over the total width of the house enabled an individual design concept for the interior.

© Hagen Stier
© Hagen Stier
Section
Section
© Hagen Stier
© Hagen Stier

The easterly, as well as the adjacent façades were completely glazed, providing a smooth transition between the interior and exterior. The “navigation bridge”, situated on the highest point of the building, with a 3-dimensionally curved roof, completed the “maritime” feeling of the design, further emphasized by the terrace railings.

© Hagen Stier
© Hagen Stier
© Hagen Stier
© Hagen Stier

Innovative construction and custom made production. In order to carry out such ambitious building design, innovation was of the essence. Free movement between the terraces was possible through vacuum insulation.  A special sky light construction, developed for the zenith lighting, was integrated into the terrace planks. A curved roof and the outer façade below had to be pre-constructed in two parts and bound together in the space of one day. This was perhaps the greatest challenge during the project.

© Hagen Stier
© Hagen Stier

The overall roof, designed like a ship’s hull using a special architecture cad programme, was constructed in sections on CNC coordinated machines, assembled together and GRP laminated.

© Hagen Stier
© Hagen Stier

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Eckernförde, Germany

rimpf Architektur & Generalplanung
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Germany
Cite: "Baltic Sea Terraces / rimpf Architektur & Generalplanung" 28 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936166/baltic-sea-terraces-rimpf-architektur-and-generalplanung/> ISSN 0719-8884

