Dejavu Store / FON STUDIO

Store facade.

+ 29

Retail • Beijing, China Interior Designers: FON STUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 440.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 恒基钢材 , 赛尚水磨石加工厂 , 黄氏木业

Client: Dejavu Team

Store facade.

Text description provided by the architects. On the phone, our app list is surrounded by an extremely rich variety of brands. Internet products, even young brands in traditional industries, are agitating and appearing in a "new" and "fresh" posture. Used books? Dejavu? At the stage of getting to know it, of course, it will also be attracted by its easy and professional online sales and purchase form. After experiencing fast and interesting second-hand book transactions in real life, it is also a long-lost feeling. This time, friends who catch more fish should make an out-of-the-box "nostalgic space" to carry out offline communication with its many book friends. We try to remove the redundant "design sense" and use the most clumsy The simple design language gives this space a comfortable experience of real panning.

Store facade.

Sunshine around entrance.

In fact, the location of Dejavu Store is not a busy commercial area or a cultural and tourist tourism hotspot, but an office-based industrial park on the southeast of Dawang Road. Here, it may be more true to explore the shop. The structure of the house is simple, and it is no different from the surrounding neighbors. The long north-south space combined with the tense height, it is difficult to have too much room to change the structure. The skylight of the underground space next to the main road is an interesting foundation.

Store window.

Since it is a second-hand book-based store, we naturally need to meet the large number of second-hand book displays and the flexible stock space that needs to be constantly updated. The design of the store's entrance space relies on the building's original red brick wall, contrasting with the surrounding glass boxes with a modest vintage language.

Reception and staircase.

Reception part.

Through the larger display window, you can see the depth of the rich space. We want to enlarge the display area of ​​second-hand books or groceries with a "full" experience in this long-oriented storefront. The green stairs at the entrance to the second floor just adjust the rhythm of the space. The design of the solid wood bookshelf with a compact layout on the first floor and the underground floor first constitutes the largest proportion of the book wall, and in the middle of the space are two types of movable bookshelves that we have designed for easy layout.

Selling space in 1st floor.

Selling space in basement.

On the bottom level of all bookshelves are bookcase units for replenishment and storage. The "temporary departure" at the end of the underground space brings a little fresh sense of freedom to the array-based store, which can be transformed into a different thematic space in the future, extending the experience through the skylight.

Staircase to 2nd floor.

Staircase part.

Touching the time on a piece of product with your hand is the fun of buying second-hand goods. We do not have to limit the materials in the space as much as possible with particles and a certain proportion of heavy color, to balance the old and new perception. In the end, Dejavu and their users will grow new fermentation stories in this store together.

Exhibition space in basement.