Mason Resort / VaSLab Architecture

Architect In Charge: Vasu Virajsilp

Design Team: Kittipat Sirijumpar, Nattapon Panjasakulwong

Clients: K Wave

Engineering: Collage Engineering

Landscape: Rafa

Consultants: Fontory (branding/ marketing/ graphic design)

Collaborators: Ang Sila stone sculptor community, Chardchakaj Waikawee

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by its local craftsmanship of stone masonry, Ang Sila community, concrete and stone has been carefully cut and crafted, forming a unique architectural design. Mason is a hideaway pool-villa resort, located at Na Jomtien Beach, Chonburi, between fishermen’s village and the city of Pattaya. It was intended to be the project that is naturally blended into existing land and seascapes. The resort was designed to create a new experience for relaxing with the stunning ocean backdrop, boasting a private pool in every single villa, exposing sunlight by its large greenery roof-deck, and eventually dining in a romantic sun-setting scenario at beach-side bar.

The private pool-villa architecture is harmonized within its topography of the land not only by its material selection, but also within its individual setting of 35-unique-villas, that is to preserve its site condition as much as possible, minimizing impact to the environment. Approaching from double-height welcoming lobby space, our senses will be emerged when walking through stepping-stone grand stairs. Before reaching to the beach, architectural hierarchy of space is conceived not only by visual dynamic through different level of reflective pools, but over proprioceptive sensation through a combination of transitional space between outdoor and semi-outdoor as spatial manipulations as well.

In descending the slope, the cave-like villas are carved on one third of the 48,000 square-meter site, maximizing the sea view, while keeping tranquility and privacy within. Located nearest the sea, two rows of one-bedroom villas are entered from above, via an open-air staircase from the back, which arrives on the spacious sundeck terrace. Light and shadow play with positive and negative space in a light-filled enclosure beneath the staircase. Further inland, family two-bedroom villas with full height opening from the entrance, creating dramatic scenes by framing the seascapes. Behind those are two rows of duplexes that guests enter via a landing between floors. Furthest from the sea, garden villa maintains privacy within an extra-large private pool, and spacious bathroom. Expression of light is interlaced into its interior by skylight and it is changing dramatically during the day.

Resting on granite rock hill, the architecture has been metaphorically sculpted in order to become one with nature. Local material like granite has been used for sculpting walls, defining spatial perception. These are also including the over-sized terrazzo bathtub and other decorative artisans, shaping a carving-like effect by either day-lighting and artificial indirect lighting within interior space. Designing architecture as an art and craftsmanship, there are three main contributors. First, its interior space exhibits as an art gallery of wet-plate photography by Chardchakaj Waikawee (i.e., architecture, elements, food). Second, decorative elements like hand sculpted woven bamboo lights are designed by Korakot Aromdee. And finally, sculpture of wash basins, vases and other artisans are contributed by the local stone sculptors from Angsila community.

Masonmay well include having a positive impact on its context. A dying breed, the stonemasons of Ang Sila need projects like this if their craft is to stand a chance of survival. As a matter of fact, their generation may well be the last. Thus, the collaboration between the project owner, the architect and the local artisans makes Mason not only a retreat resort, but the architecture that helps local people and their community to have the new opportunities in their lives and careers.