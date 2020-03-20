David Chipperfield and Marc Randel Design Residential Building for Euroboden in Munich

World
Commissioned by real estate developer Euroboden, Kolberger 5 is a contemporary take on the historical typology of Munich’s Stadtpalais. Designed by David Chipperfield Architects and Studio Marc Randel, the project featuring different size apartments is located at the entrance of historic Herzog Park.

© Darcstudio for Euroboden
Scheduled for completion in 2021, Kolberger 5 incorporates “the history and pattern of the surrounding fabric of the park and the built context, without simply copying it or resorting to historicization”. Euroboden, one of Germany’s leading developers, creating architectural projects in collaboration with renowned names, has reached out to David Chipperfield in 2013, to design their latest venture.

© Darcstudio for Euroboden
Spreading over a total of 2,800 square meters, the freestanding five-story structure is integrated within its neighborhood. Engaging the historical typologies of the surrounding Gründerzeit-era buildings while introducing a contemporary approach, David Chipperfield and Partner Mark Randel developed a new type of Munich’s Stadtpalais, a term that translates into city palace.

© Darcstudio for Euroboden
A typological continuation of the neoclassical buildings, this Stadtpalais is filled with spacious apartments that traverse the whole length of the building: one-story apartments, two roof apartments, as well as two three-stories apartments that feature their own gardens, almost like independent houses tucked away inside a larger villa. -- David Chipperfield Architects

© Darcstudio for Euroboden
Echoing the context, the façade is covered with plaster, while the setback wall surfaces have a rougher finish for depth effect. The dramatic interiors feature a two-story entrance hall, referencing ample historical predecessors. The hall is a meeting point between “the public nature of the street and the seclusion of private ownership”. Moreover, the apartments open up in three different directions and feature a central living area with an open fireplace and two loggias, facing the park and the garden.

© Darcstudio for Euroboden
