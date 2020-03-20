World
Core Bank Corporate Headquarters / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture

Core Bank Corporate Headquarters / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Institutional Buildings
Omaha, United States
  • Lead Architect: Andrew Conzett, Adam Cramm
  • Design Team: Michael Alley, AIA, NCARB; Andrew Conzett, AIA; Adam Cramm; Dan Dolezal; Victoria Estep
  • Clients: Core Bank
  • Structural Engineering: Thompson, Dreesen & Dorner, Inc.
  • Mep: Morrissey Engineering
  • Landscape: Vireo
  • Contractor: Kiewit Construction
© Gaffer Photography

Text description provided by the architects. A showstopping office building in the suburbs. The project amplified the company’s brand identity - strength and integrity - through an honest material palette and a simplified form. The bank’s new headquarters was designed in response to the company’s revitalized brand identity; a sleek and minimalist black and white logo package and a refreshed commitment to sustainability. Set in a suburban location, the building aims to contrast the neighboring architecture through simplified form, a timeless material palette, and refined detailing.  

© Gaffer Photography

The building’s location on the site allows for optimal solar orientation, allowing for an infusion of natural light throughout. A weathered zinc shawl floats above an all-glass base, while the interior features a double-height lobby with white oak accents, highlighted by a steel plate stair cantilevered from a velvet, exposed concrete cast-in-place core.

© Gaffer Photography
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Gaffer Photography

Materials were selected for their permanence and stability, a physical manifestation of the bank’s stable and solid reputation in the community.

© Gaffer Photography

