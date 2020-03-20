World
La Nave Refurbishment / Nomos

La Nave Refurbishment / Nomos

© Luis Asín © Luis Asín © Luis Asín © Luis Asín + 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation, Houses Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Nomos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2443.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Asín
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cerámicas Calaf, La Paloma cerámicas, ASM Taps, Geopannel, TEULERIA ALMENAR, VONNA
  • Lead Architects: Paul Galindo, Ophélie Herranz
  • Design Team: Paul Galindo, Ophélie Herranz, Elisa Marcos, Quentin Lemazurier, Agnese Lanata
  • Clients: Private
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

Text description provided by the architects. A former printshop. 227 square meters, 34 linear meters of facade, 10 meters deep. A 5 x 5 meters grid of concrete pillars and downpipes attached to the central pillars.

© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
Diagram 01
Diagram 01
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

«La Nave» is the transformation of an industrial space into a place for life, which takes place as a continuous sequence, with very little difference between work and family leisure.

Diagram 03
Diagram 03

It is the result of a creative process that focuses on the use of local materials and construction systems linked to crafts.

© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

Nomos
Wood Concrete Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "La Nave Refurbishment / Nomos" [Reconversión La Nave / Nomos] 20 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935898/la-nave-refurbishment-nomos/> ISSN 0719-8884

