The Refuge in the Countryside / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto

Arquiteto Responsável: Bruno Zaitter

Text description provided by the architects. The Refuge in the Countryside was designed and executed by a modular metallic base of 360cm (width) X 360cm (length) X 250cm (height) with 10cm profiles. Located inside a Farm hotel, this project has three modules that together form the space for a couple to shelter from the weather without losing the privileged view of Campos Gerais do Paraná and Escarpa Devoniana.

In this refuge the essential universes of human life are distributed in a coordinated way with their rigid modulation. In the two modules of the corners there is a bedroom and a bathroom. In the central module there is the living activities, therefore the spaces for eating and cooking and the living room of the refuge. Entirely covered by wooden planks on the south and west façades and partially on the east façade, it is on the north façade that the refuge opens completely to the natural landscape and the best local sunshine.

Outside, there is a comfortable balcony with wooden floor and an extremely minimalist metal railing, where you can enjoy the nature. The straight lines of its shape are opposed to the curved lines of nature around it exactly so as not to try to imitate it, but rather to come into harmony with the natural surroundings without trying to disguise itself.