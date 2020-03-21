N House / AJH+

+ 14

Lead Architects: AJH+

Design Team: Adrian Hernandez, Dung Le

Text description provided by the architects. The Northbridge house is a family home in Sydney, Australia that responds to a site with beautiful bush land views that also is constrained by the highest Bush fire construction rating of “flame zone”.

The home avoids the bunker response to these types of site and instead celebrates the location stepping down the building forms towards the rear views and progressively revealing and unveiling unexpected views of the surrounding bush anchoring the house to its place. The forms are expressed in sharp edged and precise geometries with substantial amounts of glazing allowing the free flowing forms of the surrounding natural environment to dominate.

The home is enveloped in simple honest materials that are robust, fire resistant materials and uses them to engage with the surrounding nature. The primary palette of black brick and concrete create a backdrop providing the surrounding natural landscape as the dominant attraction enhancing the beautiful colours and textures of the landscape.

The protective and solid nature of the exterior conceals the airy and light filled interior spaces. The interiors use the spatial height and volume, proportion, materials and controlled daylight to create warm and inviting interiors to the home creating a strong connection with the surrounding environment.