World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. N House / AJH+

N House / AJH+

Save this project
N House / AJH+

© Justin Alexander © Justin Alexander © Justin Alexander © Justin Alexander + 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Houses Interiors
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: AJH+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Justin Alexander
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Austral Bricks, Autodesk
  • Lead Architects: AJH+
  • Design Team: Adrian Hernandez, Dung Le
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

Text description provided by the architects. The Northbridge house is a family home in Sydney, Australia that responds to a site with beautiful bush land views that also is constrained by the highest Bush fire construction rating of “flame zone”.

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

The home avoids the bunker response to these types of site and instead celebrates the location stepping down the building forms towards the rear views and progressively revealing and unveiling unexpected views of the surrounding bush anchoring the house to its place. The forms are expressed in sharp edged and precise geometries with substantial amounts of glazing allowing the free flowing forms of the surrounding natural environment to dominate.

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

The home is enveloped in simple honest materials that are robust, fire resistant materials and uses them to engage with the surrounding nature. The primary palette of black brick and concrete create a backdrop providing the surrounding natural landscape as the dominant attraction enhancing the beautiful colours and textures of the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander
Save this picture!
Section A1
Section A1
Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

The protective and solid nature of the exterior conceals the airy and light filled interior spaces. The interiors use the spatial height and volume, proportion, materials and controlled daylight to create warm and inviting interiors to the home creating a strong connection with the surrounding environment.

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
AJH+
Office

Products

Concrete Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Australia
Cite: "N House / AJH+" 21 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935882/n-house-ajh-plus/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream