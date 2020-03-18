How Is Coronavirus Affecting Your Daily Routine in the Architectural Field?

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

The growing global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) will definitely cause profound aftermaths on society, including how people relate to each other and in public spaces. Pursuing to reduce the infection rate, governments and authorities all over the world have instructed citizens to stay at home safely, while applying hygiene practices and avoiding any unnecessary contact.

The growing global coronavirus pandemic will leave profound marks on society. Perhaps not so much due to fatalities, but certainly in the way people relate to each other and to public spaces. In an attempt to reduce the rate of transmission of the disease, governments and authorities around the world have instructed people to stay at home, in the safety and hygiene of their domestic environment, and to avoid any unnecessary contact with other spaces, objects, and people.

For architects and professionals related to the world of design and construction, a home office system can be challenging, considering that some everyday tasks include inspecting the construction site, discussing technical decisions and holding meetings with people, from clients to material suppliers. Therefore, we would like to know more about the challenges and opportunities that a quarantine implies for your practice.

Leave your comments below. All the responses will be considered for a follow-up article.