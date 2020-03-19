The Screen House / Spaces Architects@ka

+ 23

Houses • New Delhi, India Architects: Spaces Architects@ka

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 10500.0 ft²

Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Bharat Aggarwal

Design Team: Pawan Sharma, Arvind Singh, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Praveen Sharma

Clients: Mr. Shashi Dawar

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in an urban lot of 3000 sqft in a well-connected area.The brief was to design a home for 6 members including two kids. The proposal intends to contribute to the built environment by intervening in space. The residence has buildings on three sides of the plot, so the solution was a strategically planned outward-looking interior space with required privacy created by the usage of louvers and screens this resulted in good internal connectivity and also provides interactive spaces for the family with maximum daylight into the interior spaces.

The house has been divided into three zones where the ground and first houses the private rooms, the second floor is a semi-private area with a connected terrace and the third floor consists of a terrace for recreational purposes. The ground floor is presented as a stimulating space that allows a great variety of activities. On the ground floor, the family social area is developed in an integrated space with the living room, the kitchen, the dining room and a double-height drawing room with the idea of being immersed in one total space. A set of the superimposed metal staircase with a contrasting combination of wood and brass allows us to explore and understand the spatiality of the building leading to the next floors where the bedrooms are located, ending with a terrace that reclaims the views of the neighborhood.

The Elevation comprises wooden pieces that make up the screening of the house that plays an important role in expressing the composition of the facade, resolving the security and privacy of the house and giving rise to the play of light and shadow creating an atmosphere of warmth. The proposal is materialized with an independent structure of exposed wooden battens with an abstract concrete block railing. Finished with a modern interior, the contrast between luxurious marble, warm timber, brass, and colors evoke a timeless and modern atmosphere.All the walls are majorly planned in monochrome and splashes of colors have been added with bright colors in artwork and furniture. The architectural style of the house is designed to reflect the owner’s character and lifestyle.