Crème Boutique / All Design Studio

Crème Boutique / All Design Studio
© Suisicong
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Jiaxing, China
  • Architects: All Design Studio
  Area: 133.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Suisicong
  Manufacturers:
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Google, Rhino 3D, Terrazzo & Marble, Vray
  • Design Team: All Design Studios
  • Clients: Haining Sanxin Clothing Ltd
  • Engineering: Shanghai J-Décor Contracting Ltd
© Suisicong
Text description provided by the architects. Crème Boutique is a high-end womenswear retail space and shopping experience in Hangzhou, China. The store boasts curated high-quality products exhibited with a chic backdrop designed by ALL Design Studio, led by design directors Liang Liang and Hugo Meyer. Liang, known for his designs of Beijing’s Maison Margiela and Dior pop-up boutiques, and Meyer, who designed the Abu Dhabi presidential campaign hall, collaborated to bring a contemporary and monastic-like experience to Hangzhou’s luxury retail landscape. 

© Suisicong
The name “Crème” (cream in English) was inspired by the original color of cashmere, which is the main product of the shop. Additionally, cream is known as the finest part separated from milk, a parallel to cashmere as the finest form of wool. 

© Suisicong
The design of the space is based on the texture and color of the cream, bringing a vision of softness and refinement to the store. The main shape was inspired by a  double-layered cream cake.

© Suisicong
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Suisicong
The shop is located on the ground floor of a department store, a rectangular space with 120 square meters and 6 meters floor height. To attract guests into the space, the designer embellished the door handle with a vibrant light. AnAnarc-shaped wall at the entrance leads the customers first to the coffee lounge area. Overlapping changes at the end of the arc-shaped wall and light were used to draw a shape of “C,” which is another visual nod to the name of the store.

© Suisicong
© Suisicong
To maintain an openness to the space, the designer increased the size of the mezzanine to the edge of the space. In order to create the best shopping experience, the designer considered the flow of guests in the space, so the designer chose an arc-shaped fitting room in the center. At the end of the space, the designer used a contrasting blueberry color as an unexpected surprise for visitors. The jewelry window inside the blue/purple space symbolizes gems inside a jewelry box. This colorful area includes a lounge area, fitting room and an accessory display. The space could also be a private area for VIP customers. Within the space, there is also a door that leads to another cream-colored space outside. It is designed not only for customers but also sales representatives to reach out to the main shopping area without interrupting other VIP customers inside the space. 

© Suisicong
The designers chose to use a crisscrossed arc-shape pattern on the ground to mirror the texture of cream. Soft toned rose-colored marble was selected to emphasize the checkout counter. The large windows inside the shop provide sufficient light to the space, so the designer chose to set up a coffee lounge here to upgrade the shopping experience. The maroon color spiral stairs leads to an office upstairs. It was also designed to be the photographable spot for clients. The complex curved structure of the ceilings and the walls is intended to present a cleaner space, hiding all the necessary pipes inside.

© Suisicong
Project location

Address: Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
