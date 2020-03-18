World
Garden Tennis Club of Cabourg / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes

Garden Tennis Club of Cabourg / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes

© Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas + 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training
Cabourg, France
  • Landscape: Octobre Office
  • Contractor: Ville de Cabourg
  • Economist: Loizillon Ingénierie
  • Bet Fluides: Delta Fluides
  • Bet Structure: IBATEC
  • Control Office: Qualiconsult
© Javier Callejas
Text description provided by the architects. Special attention has been given to this small scale building, designed to house the changing facilities and lavatories of the tennis complex, in order to ensure it harmoniously blends in with its surroundings. This is achieved through a demonstration of the contemporary relevance of half-timbering, a traditional Norman structural principle. This type of construction presents the added benefit of a sustainable reliance on local companies, materials, and skills. Here, the terracotta roof tiles were manufactured in Bavent, a town close to Cabourg.

© Javier Callejas
Floor plan + elevation
Floor plan + elevation
© Javier Callejas
The project uses the same building principle for the façade as in the half-timbered architecture of Normandy. Here, the solid wooden beams and studs, characteristic of this structural technique, are optimized and highlighted by the interplay of volumes. The wooden sections are left empty whereas the entire system of waterproofing, insulation, and carpentry are placed inside the structure.

© Javier Callejas
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Javier Callejas
Structure and water-resistant skin are distinct in this project. A double skin made of exposed polycarbonate, installed inside the wooden sections, forms a lightbox directly inserted in the structure. The material quality of the translucent polycarbonate surface used in this project ensures consistent luminosity throughout the changing rooms while also increasing its visibility on the site. Thus, the wood on the façades is highlighted by the artificial interior lighting.

© Javier Callejas
Project location

Address: 1 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 14390 Cabourg, France

Cite: "Garden Tennis Club of Cabourg / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes" 18 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935713/garden-tennis-club-of-cabourg-lemoal-lemoal-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

