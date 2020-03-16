Timber Dome / Tham & Videgård

+ 11

Design Team: Mårten Nettelbladt, Johannes Brattgård

Clients: Hufvudstaden AB

Engineering: Egil Bartos

Text description provided by the architects. A pavilion for an office building courtyard in downtown Stockholm. The brief called for an outdoor space that could be used for short breaks, informal gatherings and social events.

At the same time, it was important that the new structure didn’t interfere with views and daylight for the office spaces around the courtyard. Inspired by Buckminster Fuller’s work on the geodesic sphere, the design was developed and built with use of local resources, technical know-how and craftsmanship.

Each part of the dome structure was 3d-cut to measure out of solid Swedish timber and assembled on site within a week.