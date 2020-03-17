World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Germany
  5. Stuttgarter Apartment / Atelier Fanelsa

Stuttgarter Apartment / Atelier Fanelsa

Save this project
Stuttgarter Apartment / Atelier Fanelsa

Stuttgarter Apartment / Atelier Fanelsa Stuttgarter Apartment / Atelier Fanelsa Stuttgarter Apartment / Atelier Fanelsa Stuttgarter Apartment / Atelier Fanelsa + 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors
Berlín, Germany
  • Architects: Atelier Fanelsa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Architect In Charge: Atelier Fanelsa
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!

Text description provided by the architects. This apartment in Berlin-Neukölln is completely refurbished with a new kitchen, bathroom, floors, partition walls and built-in furniture that provide ample space and a fresh atmosphere. The precise new elements form a stark contrast to the details of the rough, pre-existing surfaces and exposed materials that are kept in their original state.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!

The apartment was left well-worn by its previous inhabitants. The walls, floor and ceiling have a patina revealing traces from the past decades – strata of time in the shape of wallpaper, cheap laminate and odd tiles. After peeling off many layers, we discover fragile walls, odd piping, and oblique doors.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!

By tearing down a brick wall, the new main room is created, a generous central space delineated by a custom structure made of pale wooden panels. This precisely crafted element is something between partitioning and a versatile, comprehensive piece of furniture, with cabinets and drawers. Behind it a second living area is concealed, with an elevated bed, a desk and more storage space, all built from the same wood paneling as the partition structure. The open space of the new central room intentionally lays the process of its creation bare, with the scars of removed walls left visible and the scratched oxblood floorboards of the areas outside the rectangular space.

Save this picture!

 Between the bathroom and the kitchen an existing drywall is replaced by translucent polycarbonate panels, simultaneously separating and unifying the two rooms. Both have a robust floor made of cement tiles. The bathroom walls are covered with rough plaster, highlighting the smooth tiles and fixtures. All of the other walls in the apartment are left in the odd, neutral tone found beneath the wallpaper, complemented by the new elements, which follow this muted palette. The electrical installation is cased in wall-mounted shiny aluminum profiles, winding through the apartment in even lines.

Save this picture!

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Berlín, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Fanelsa
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Germany
Cite: "Stuttgarter Apartment / Atelier Fanelsa" 17 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935585/stuttgarter-apartment-atelier-fanelsa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream