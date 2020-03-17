Floationg Courtyard / TAOA

World
elevation. Image © Lei Tao entrance. Image © Lei Tao courtyard. Image © Lei Tao

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Residential
Beijing, China
  • Architects: TAOA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 540.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Lei Tao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 天梭电梯Translift, 鼎层DCENG门窗
  • Architect In Charge: Lei Tao
  • Design Team: Lei Tao, Zhen Chen, Bozhou Kang, Jing Li, Jinghong Zhang
  • Engineering: Team Li Yi
  • Landscape And Interior: TAOA
  • Construction: Team Sheng Changwei
elevation. Image © Lei Tao
elevation. Image © Lei Tao

Text description provided by the architects. The project is transformed from an old house with two floors above the ground and one floor basement. Vacant space attached to the house is distributed around the building. The only difference between this villa and its neighbor buildings is that the vacant space on the east side is a gentle slope of 70 cm difference, which makes the project interesting in this villa area.

entrance. Image © Lei Tao
entrance. Image © Lei Tao

The building was defined in an abstract way at the beginning of the design process. The idea is to create a place with invisible life boundary and to integrate each unit into a new space. Living area in this project can be extended to all corners. The space is defined by the floating bare concrete wall, as well as the platform. A gap is formed between the slope and the new space. It is the gap that makes the entire space floating in the air, detached from the original environment and became a new realm.

analysis diagram
analysis diagram
model
model

Different trees and rocks are placed in the space. Only the clear glass divides the interior from the exterior. The new space that is detached from the ground seems to be outside the community. Two sunken courtyards provide nature and transparency. Besides, they bring varies of spatial levels into the architecture volume and define the space above the ground. Heaviness and strength is increased in this horizontal space.

courtyard. Image © Lei Tao
courtyard. Image © Lei Tao
courtyard. Image © Lei Tao
courtyard. Image © Lei Tao
courtyard. Image © Lei Tao
courtyard. Image © Lei Tao

All the 25 meter-concrete side walls are floating in the air. It creates special tension because of the physical weight of concrete. The courtyard is extended to the outer space and connected with outside, which makes the courtyard far-reaching. One can always get peace and comfort from strength and emptiness while sitting and walking in it. A unique life poetry is created.

courtyard. Image © Lei Tao
courtyard. Image © Lei Tao

This is a new space generates large amount of freeness. Semi-outdoor space and courtyards are interwoven with each other, creating a rich interior environment with constantly changing light. Contrary to the urban space, it is easy to acquire quietness and avoid the noise from the city. A new semi-outdoor landscape is created in the living context. The new space is designed for life. The new lifestyle is generated through layers of spatial quality.

sunken yard. Image © Lei Tao
sunken yard. Image © Lei Tao

