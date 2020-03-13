World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Single Family House Niederbayern / Liebel/Architekten BDA

Single Family House Niederbayern / Liebel/Architekten BDA

Save this project
Single Family House Niederbayern / Liebel/Architekten BDA

© Brigida González © Brigida González © Brigida González © Brigida González + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Germany
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. This compact house is divided into an open ground floor and an intimate upper storey.

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

With windows on 2/3 sides, the living area opens out onto the surrounding garden and the terraces, which sit behind the copper façade and offer a gentle transition to the outside world .

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

The private space on the first floor enjoys its own views. The punched-window façade projects magical patterns of light onto the first floor and the terraces, its openable elements offering generous views or creating an intimate retreat depending on the mood.

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Liebel/Architekten BDA
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Germany
Cite: "Single Family House Niederbayern / Liebel/Architekten BDA" 13 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935444/single-family-house-niederbayern-liebel-architekten-bda/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream