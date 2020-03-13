Single Family House Niederbayern / Liebel/Architekten BDA

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. This compact house is divided into an open ground floor and an intimate upper storey.

With windows on 2/3 sides, the living area opens out onto the surrounding garden and the terraces, which sit behind the copper façade and offer a gentle transition to the outside world .

The private space on the first floor enjoys its own views. The punched-window façade projects magical patterns of light onto the first floor and the terraces, its openable elements offering generous views or creating an intimate retreat depending on the mood.