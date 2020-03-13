Single Family House Niederbayern / Liebel/Architekten BDA

-
Architects: Liebel/Architekten BDA
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Brigida González, Ralf Dieter Bischoff
-
Manufacturers: TECU®
-
Oven: Ofendesign Rogmans
-
Cooper Facade: Fleischer Metallfaszinationen
-
Interior Design: Holzrausch Planung GmbH
Text description provided by the architects. This compact house is divided into an open ground floor and an intimate upper storey.
With windows on 2/3 sides, the living area opens out onto the surrounding garden and the terraces, which sit behind the copper façade and offer a gentle transition to the outside world .
The private space on the first floor enjoys its own views. The punched-window façade projects magical patterns of light onto the first floor and the terraces, its openable elements offering generous views or creating an intimate retreat depending on the mood.