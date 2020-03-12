World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. China
  5. Mandala Pop-up Digital Art Museum / One Take Architects

Mandala Pop-up Digital Art Museum / One Take Architects

Save this project
Mandala Pop-up Digital Art Museum / One Take Architects

© Nan Xueqian © Wang Shilu © Wang Shilu © Wang Shilu + 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museum, Pavilion
Beijing, China
  • Architect In Charge: Hao Li
  • Collaborators: SAMAS
More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Mandalas Pop-up Digital Art Museum is an inner garden, as well as a utopian city drifting in metropolises. This temporary building, though exhibited in the most bustling urban center of Beijing, provides a completely inward and isolated space.

Save this picture!
© Wang Shilu
© Wang Shilu

Its external layout is arranged like a labyrinth. The staggered steps surprise visitors with a perspective illusion, motivating their physical interaction with the building. Mingling with façade lines that resemble the skylines of Namcha Barwa, the unadorned stones isolate the building from the full-blown metropolitan atmosphere, as if it were from outer space.

Save this picture!
© Wang Shilu
© Wang Shilu

Immersing Art and ArchitectureAs a temporary building for a digital art exhibition, Mandalas Pop-up Digital Art Museum responds gracefully to the exhibition inside. It is designed for this specific theme – Himalaya culture & art, in order to bring immersing experience, create new relationships between people and space. It is the most important difference between Mandalas Pop-up Digital Art Museum and other traditional museums.

Save this picture!
analysis diagram
analysis diagram

On the two sides facing the shops and the street, the architect made different efforts. For one thing, he ensured enough space for the shops to open as usual. For another, he strived for rich space expressions in a cramped place through very small actions.

Save this picture!
analysis diagram
analysis diagram

As internal multi-media art exhibitions have strict controls on illumination, the architect completely removed outward windows and designed a double-nested space at the entrance, making it impossible for people to see the building’s inner secrets from outside. In the total darkness of its interior space, visitors rely only on the changing lights and shades.

Save this picture!
© Wang Shilu
© Wang Shilu
Save this picture!
site plan
site plan
Save this picture!
© Wang Shilu
© Wang Shilu

Without windows on the façade, the scale of the building seems to be difficult to judge. When facing it, visitors lack an important yardstick to measure its heights and number of stories. This indicates that the Mandalas Pop-up Digital Art Museum can exist in a form between that of a sculpture and a building, which has also given the architect motivation for further exploration.

Save this picture!
© Wang Shilu
© Wang Shilu

Mandala Blocks. All the blocks that make up the Mandalas Pop-up Digital Art Museum can be split and reorganized into a “dKyil-‘khor” (an inner palace or Buddha realm in Chinese Buddhism, translated as “mandala” in English). This echoes an interpretation of the Mandala Sandpainting: when a sand mandala is completed, a “dKyil-‘khor” is also established in space and time.

Save this picture!
© Nan Xueqian
© Nan Xueqian

Like a set of blocks that can be reorganized in many ways, the building’s six golden corner blocks can be nested into a complete cube with structures similar to mortise and tenon joints.

Save this picture!
© Nan Xueqian
© Nan Xueqian

Some steps on the external layout are deliberately adjusted to different heights for people to lean back, sit, or climb. Though they cease to provide a reference point of the building’s scale, they make it more interesting and create a sharp contrast to the serious and dull urban space.

Save this picture!
© Wang Shilu
© Wang Shilu

Graphical FaçadeIn contrast to the emphasis on a building’s solidness, the architect tries to give more graphical features to the building’s surface materials. The winding lines on its façade are in fact taken from the skylines of Namcha Barwa.

Save this picture!
© Nan Xueqian
© Nan Xueqian

According to the most accurate description of Namcha Barwa, the mountain pierces into the blue sky like long spears, with thick white snow and dark rocks that overwhelm human eyes. Located in the deep end of the mysterious Himalayas, it hides among the clouds all year round but is still connected with the world we are living in, sharing the same destiny.

Save this picture!
© Nan Xueqian
© Nan Xueqian

Through the Mandalas Pop-up Digital Art Museum, Namcha Barwa falls into the bustling urban center, reflecting the noisy and earthly scenes of the human world. It also brings mysterious silver sparkles to the Mandalas Pop-up Digital Art Museum, becoming the most romantic feature on this sparsely adorned building.

Save this picture!
© Nan Xueqian
© Nan Xueqian

Flying Stones and Galsang FlowersWith reflections on mirror metals, exposed rough mountain stones and Galsang flowers from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau stretch far into the building. As the foundation for the drifting Mandalas Pop-up Digital Art Museum, the scattered stones return to where they belong.

Save this picture!
© Nan Xueqian
© Nan Xueqian

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Beijing, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
One Take Architects
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Pavilion China
Cite: "Mandala Pop-up Digital Art Museum / One Take Architects" 12 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935331/mandala-pop-up-digital-art-museum-one-take-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wang Shilu

曼陀罗之丘数字艺术博物馆 / 一本造建筑工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream