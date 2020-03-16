World
  3. REX Creates New Skyscraper Design for Perth’s Elizabeth Quay Towers

Architecture and design practice REX has submitted a revised design for a mixed-use tower development in Perth, Australia. Located along the city's Elizabeth Quay, the new project is created with executive architect Hassell, and will combine hotel, retail, offices and residences in two towers. The latest design has been submitted to the city's Metropolitan Redevelopment Authority, and if approved, would become Perth’s tallest skyscraper.

Located on lots 5 and 6 in the development, the tower scheme was first known as PERTH+ and took the form of a cantilevered cross-shaped form in the middle of the taller tower. Now, the design cantilevers over the tower’s lower portion by extruding to the east, creating two rooftop terraces for hotel guests and residents.

As REX has said, the two towers to be constructed in phases, and the taller tower is made to be an iconic landmark in the city, an "elegant, lean volume interrupted by the dynamic amenities."

The project is supported by Brookfield Property Partners as they look to develop the twin-tower site.

