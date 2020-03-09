World
House in Wollishofen / Mathis Kamplade Architekten

House in Wollishofen / Mathis Kamplade Architekten

© Rory Gardiner

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Zürich, Switzerland
  Design Team: Sascha Mathis, Gregor Kamplade, Ties Linders, Halit Demir
  Engineering: Synaxis AG Zürich
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. House in Wollishofen is a minimalist apartment complex located in Zurich, Switzerland, designed by Mathis Kamplade Architects.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Designed as a pair with split-level, it takes up the difference in height of the slope situation and allows effective use. This also enables the formation of extra-high rooms on the attic floor. The windows are planned according to the situation in relation to the surrounding outside space and the layout.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The rooms on the street side are more reserved than those overlooking the lake. Accordingly, the facade creates a tension between order and exceptions. As a monolithic solid structure with walls made of single-stone masonry and facade pillars made of insulating concrete, the expression of the building is a direct reflection of the construction.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

