World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Mexico
  5. Restaurant Hermana República / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

Restaurant Hermana República / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

Save this project
Restaurant Hermana República / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

© Tamara Uribe © Tamara Uribe © Tamara Uribe © Tamara Uribe + 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant
Mérida, Mexico
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 257.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alianza Concretos, Interceramic, Lightstyle&co, MS Cercas, Metaltec, Oscar Hagerman, Terraforma, Vitrogon
  • Lead Architect: Salvador Román Hernández, Manolo Rodríguez Casares, Felipe Diaz Hernández, Carlos Rebolledo Ibarra
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the site of a former soft drink factory within the most important industrial area of the city. Therefore the main objective of the project was to give it that industrial aspect with its raw materials, metal structures and its four steel facades.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Another of the main intentions of the project was to demonstrate the use of one of the most important materials in the field of regional architecture and construction - stone. This element was utilized in a different way from its common use, in this case, it was implemented with a gabion system which forms a volume that houses all the operating and sanitary areas, thus generating a ventilated blind facade towards the outside that will be in charge of covering the west which is fully exposed on the west facade.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The gabion volume visually shapes the basement for the second steel volume. This volume houses the dining hall, which in turn is divided into four interior spaces, two that generate private rooms with windows to the north to take advantage of natural light, one that houses an outdoor terrace that opens its views towards the avenue and the pedestrian street that connects the avenue with a shopping centre and the central bar area that directs its views towards the counter bar.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Since the restaurant brews its own beer, the bar and the counter bar are the protagonists of the interior. This is why the interiors are darkened so as not to draw away from their visual impact.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mérida, Yuc., Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura
Office

Products

Wood Steel Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Mexico
Cite: "Restaurant Hermana República / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura" [Restaurante Hermana República / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura] 09 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935167/restaurant-hermana-republica-taller-mexicano-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream