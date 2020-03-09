Restaurant Hermana República / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

+ 21

Restaurant • Mérida, Mexico Architects: Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 257.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alianza Concretos, Interceramic, Lightstyle&co, MS Cercas, Metaltec, Oscar Hagerman, Terraforma, Vitrogon

Lead Architect: Salvador Román Hernández, Manolo Rodríguez Casares, Felipe Diaz Hernández, Carlos Rebolledo Ibarra

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the site of a former soft drink factory within the most important industrial area of the city. Therefore the main objective of the project was to give it that industrial aspect with its raw materials, metal structures and its four steel facades.

Another of the main intentions of the project was to demonstrate the use of one of the most important materials in the field of regional architecture and construction - stone. This element was utilized in a different way from its common use, in this case, it was implemented with a gabion system which forms a volume that houses all the operating and sanitary areas, thus generating a ventilated blind facade towards the outside that will be in charge of covering the west which is fully exposed on the west facade.

The gabion volume visually shapes the basement for the second steel volume. This volume houses the dining hall, which in turn is divided into four interior spaces, two that generate private rooms with windows to the north to take advantage of natural light, one that houses an outdoor terrace that opens its views towards the avenue and the pedestrian street that connects the avenue with a shopping centre and the central bar area that directs its views towards the counter bar.

Since the restaurant brews its own beer, the bar and the counter bar are the protagonists of the interior. This is why the interiors are darkened so as not to draw away from their visual impact.