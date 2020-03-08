World
Grafton Architects Discuss the Relationship Between Natural Resources and the Craft of Their Projects

Grafton Architects Discuss the Relationship Between Natural Resources and the Craft of Their Projects
Kingston University Townhouse. Image © Ed Reeve
Kingston University Townhouse. Image © Ed Reeve

Architects around the world are constantly striving to explore new ways of using materials that are both more environmentally friendly, and can create impactful designs that demonstrate new abilities of creativity. For 2020 Pritzker Prize winners Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara of Grafton Architects, these ideas are at the forefront of every project they design, but became especially meaningful when they visited their completed “carved mountain” project, University Campus UTEC, in Lima, Peru for the first time.

In a new video released by The Pritzker Architecture Prize, the Irish duo discuss how their rigorous in-depth exploration of using material resources and sunlight has help them develop their craft into creating powerful contemporary architecture across the globe.

