Frangipani 14 / FADD Studio

Architect In Charge: Dhaval Shellugar, Farah Ahmed

Design Team: Siddharth, Rishika, Dheeraj, Dhaval Shellugar, Farah Ahmed

Clients: Gupta

Text description provided by the architects. The 10,000 sqft home is built on 27,000 sqft of land that has been landscaped using Zen and tropical elements. The clients bought this as a holiday home. They are well traveled and more broad minded than most. In it, they wanted international sensibility paired with quirkiness and a place that provided a canvas for experimentation;

Set inside a tropical and lush gated community, this holiday home is unassuming with its grey exterior and Prussian blue columns. In contrast to the understated exterior, the inside of the home is a burst of boldness and drama. A meticulously detailed geometry of vibrant blue, soft peach and muted grey Bharat Floor tiles imparts a chic and rhythmic energy to the space. The geometry continues into the ceiling that is composed of thin slatted pinewood and it curves at the passage leading to the far side of the house. Doors are concealed, only seen by the handle to give an uninterrupted feel to the passage.

In the living room, a fascinating lamp composed of an umbrella perched above a chandelier and balanced by a boxing bag – designed by Philip Stark, quizzically anchors the main living set up. The open kitchen and dining are in shades of grays and blues. The openness of the whole space is perfect for viewing the piece de resistance, a ceramic installation by Vinod Daroz,

In the guest bedrooms the palettes are soft and wintery; the master is grand yet minimal with brass highlights and the sons is blue and black. All bathrooms are lavish and the master especially, is fit for royalty. The beauty of this house is that every room opens into greenery. Needless to say, this house truly marries the desire of a luxurious home in the midst of nothingness with creature comforts and design gratification.