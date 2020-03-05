World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House Momoyama / Erika Nakagawa Office

House Momoyama / Erika Nakagawa Office

Save this project
House Momoyama / Erika Nakagawa Office

© Koichi Torimura © Koichi Torimura © Koichi Torimura © Koichi Torimura + 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: Erika Nakagawa Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 174.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: Koichi Torimura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dksystems, MARUSHIKA Ceramics, Toto, fixture
  • Architect In Charge: Erika Nakagawa
  • Design Team: Erika Nakagawa Office
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

Text description provided by the architects. This site lies in an old corner of reclaimed mountainside. From the jumble of disparate concrete and building blocks among plants and fieldstone, it is clear that this place has been inhabited for a long time. Right on the edge of a hairpin bend in the road, the site was encircled by a pre-existing wall and revetment, though no buildings stood here. I set out not to simply plant a shiny new building in this vacant space, but to create a novel piece of architecture that would renovate the entire site.

Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

With this architecture I aimed to fully manifest the building’s location within that neighborhood and to pass down to the future the legacy of this site: to express the idea that this ‘home’ is the sum of the building and its surrounding environment, including the pre-existing wall as the house’s perimeter, and the mountain greenery beyond as part of its garden. As such, I did not follow the normal procedure of building a 3D cross-section from a flat plane, then considering the framework afterwards; rather, I started by reading the terrain and considering the section, then assembled a framework from materials that would last as part of the building’s legacy and filled the house with practical items and fixtures. Only after all this process did the floor plan become clear.

Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
Cross section
Cross section
Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

 I built the roof high enough to see the surrounding mountains over the perimeter wall. Since the house felt cramped when the supporting pillars were all placed under the roof, I positioned some outside this area, and created a sense of openness through the staggered position of boundaries such as the windows, floor installations, eaves, perimeter, wall and pillars. I believed that for a setting in which the neighborhood commands such a visible presence, it was better to have the features and details of the house spread out as necessary, rather than try to systematically integrate and control these component parts used a large 1:20 scale model of the house and its surrounding environment to aid us in the design process, studying and peering at it regularly to practice a more physical style of architecture.  Erika Nakagawa

Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Erika Nakagawa Office
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House Momoyama / Erika Nakagawa Office" 05 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934941/house-momoyama-erika-nakagawa-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream