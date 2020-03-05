World
Avándaro House / Taller Héctor Barroso

Avándaro House / Taller Héctor Barroso

© César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar + 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Lead Architect: Héctor Barroso
  • Project Manager : Paloma Sánchez
  • Collaborators: Structural engineering
  • Structural Engineering: N.O.V.A Ingenieros Civiles
  • Mep: Interior design
  • Interior Design: MAD Concept
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Four volumes are dispersed over a flat site surrounded by the natural forest of Valle de Bravo. Each volume has a different orientation- in accordance to its program- and articulates with the rest through a central void, a water pool that reflects the surrounding pine trees.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Plan
Plan
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

A succession of columns grants rhythm to the house leading to porticos that generate transitions between different scales and atmospheres. In these transitional spaces one can saunter, admire the context, and observe the materials from which the house is built. In these intersections between volumes, a different rhythm, composed by narrow wooden lattices, grants privacy and a sense of intimacy.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Plan
Plan
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The balance between materials - mud brick, oak wood and soil- and its vernacular building processes bind this country house in harmony with its context though an architecture that dialogues and understands its environment.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Project gallery

