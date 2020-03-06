World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. India
  5. Office 543 / Charged Voids

Office 543 / Charged Voids

Save this project
Office 543 / Charged Voids

© Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas + 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, India
  • Architects: Charged Voids
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 190.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Javier Callejas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cortizo, Grohe, VitrA
  • Architect In Charge: Aman Aggarwal
  • Design Team: Swati Agarwal, Anshu Garg
  • 3d Visualizer: Mandeep Kumar
  • Builder: Khullar Builders
  • Structural Consultant: Pankaj Chopra
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Mohali (Punjab) a satellite town of Chandigarh.  Chandigarh a is a city designed by le Corbusier located 250km from New Delhi and is a symbol of modernism in India. The site is located on one of central sector road facing one of the busiest  commercial hubs of the Mohali. The brief was to design a working office for a builder who is closely associated with our practice. The office had to be a reflection of both the builder’s execution skills and the design philosophies behind our projects.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The concept was primarily a response to the narrow & small site located on one of busiest roads of Mohali (a satellite town of Chandigarh).  The central idea was to design a closed box opening mostly skywards but with careful gaps looking into the street and using the courtyard as a buffer between the exterior & the interior. The strong & clear geometry of intersecting lines & an ellipse resolve a complex brief and create the requisite spatial sequence. The idea was to utilize the small site by building the bare Essential number of elements with each element achieving its maximum efficacy.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The primary requirements were a small reception, a large office with an attached meeting room on the ground level and a work-space for the accounts team along with a second office on the second level. A significant requirement was a separate access to the terrace to allow for future expansion with ever increasing floor area ratios in these commercial hubs.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section 02
Longitudinal section 02
Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

All the requirements were met with a clear thought of spaces flowing into one another along with a large central volume. Two intersecting walls that form a sort of “L” allow reorienting the entrance towards the main centre of the commercial hub which is located just after a plot on the left of our site. The other wall allows us a separate access to the third level & also the washrooms for the main office. The central ellipse on the ground level is the closed meeting room (required for all cash transactions prevalent among builders) which is attached to the main office as well as the central space.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The interjection of courtyards & skylights is a strategy that allow us to experience the fragments of nature like the wind, light &greenery & break the powerful geometry of the elements of design.  The facade is like a blank canvas for the light to manifest its magic filtering through the foliage of the tree right in front of the site. The overall material palette is limited to only white marble & sivakasi gold granite along with simple white painted surfaces.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Charged Voids
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices India
Cite: "Office 543 / Charged Voids" 06 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934835/office-543-charged-voids/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream