Goettsch Partners Creates New Central Gathering Hub and Landmark Tower in Guangzhou, China

Goettsch Partners (GP) has unveiled its design for a mixed-use project in Guangzhou, China. The 300,000-square-meter complex entitled Poly 335 Financial Center, scheduled for completion in 2023, features a landmark 335-meter tall tower.

Located in the Zengcheng district, on the outer lines of Guangzhou’s subway and rail systems, bordering residential neighborhoods and a new regional transit station, the large scale project aims to become the central gathering place of the greater metropolitan area. Designed by Goettsch Partners (GP) and developed by Poly Real Estate Group, the mixed-use development “is conceived as an ideal indoor-outdoor setting for a vibrant, commercially successful community with new residences, offices, shops, and hospitality offerings”.

The structural solution for the slender tower is integral to the exterior expression. This elegant yet bold expression culminates in a structural lattice at the crown to provide Poly 335 with a unique skyline silhouette both day and night. -- Paul De Santis, LEED AP, GP design partner

Imagined around a vibrant and animated central plaza, the project puts in place a 335-meter-tall landmark office tower. Set to become an architectural icon for the region, the 60-story, 142,000-square-meter office building utilizes a “series of external trusses strategically located throughout the tower to provide stiffness while integrating the vertical columns to the perimeter profile, creating flexible, column-free interior space”.

Moreover, the complex includes a 21-story hotel tower, a three-level, 42,000-square-meter retail mall at the base and two residential towers, each 57 stories high. The accessible space at the heart of the development consists of three elements, a “plaza with newly commissioned sculptures, a signature display area presenting seasonal exhibits, and the retail court showcasing a central water feature”.