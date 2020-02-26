World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Thailand
  5. Giant Bakes Cafe / ASWA

Giant Bakes Cafe / ASWA

Save this project
Giant Bakes Cafe / ASWA

© Phuttipan Aswakool © Phuttipan Aswakool © Phuttipan Aswakool © Phuttipan Aswakool + 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: ASWA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 30.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Phuttipan Aswakool
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AGC, ID ROOF, Ikea, Maenum, SCG
  • Architect In Charge: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat
  • Design Team: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat, Thanakrit Navanugraha, Sitanan Bhengbhun, ASWA
  • Interns : Jiasin Wang
  • Clients: Giant Bakes
  • Engineering: Pimon Nondhalee
  • Landscape: ASWA
  • Landscape Interns: Wasinee Pakchawakit, Nattanan Tantikul
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Text description provided by the architects. ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) designed the “Giant Bakes Cafe”, located in Ari district of Bangkok which has upscale residential and hipster hangouts place, this neighborhood is a home for a selection of restaurants and cafes. The “Giant Bakes” originally served online order, and decided to start their own cafe in their home’s yard where they serve coffee and bakery which they made daily.

Save this picture!
© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

With a small land, the 30 square meter cafe with a metaphor roof inspired by spreading the chocolate cream over a cake. The cafe was covered by a brown asphaltic shingle roof that can be curved and still humble with the surrounding landscape. The concept for this project was translated into an architectural design with a curved roof which formed form distorted gable section between front and back elevations.

Save this picture!
© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

The interior space tends to maximize space in variation experience where you can find window seating at the front, next with a long counter bar and kitchen area, where fit for Patissier to work, is in the center of the building where has a service area as storage, and restroom at the back.

Save this picture!
© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Bangkok, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ASWA
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Thailand
Cite: "Giant Bakes Cafe / ASWA" 26 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934462/giant-bakes-cafe-aswa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream