World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Italy
  5. Milkman HQ / studio wok

Milkman HQ / studio wok

Save this project
Milkman HQ / studio wok

© Federico Villa studio © Federico Villa studio © Federico Villa studio © Federico Villa studio + 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Verona, Italy
  • Client: Milkman spa
  • Collaborators: Federica Torri
  • Contractors: Rabatto, Cerea (VR) - wood carpenter, Manerba spa, Mantova - office furniture, Tarkett - Moquette
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

Text description provided by the architects. The new Milkman headquarters, a digital start-up in rapid growth with 80 employees, is located inside an industrial complex in Verona and covers about 1,000 square metres spread over two floors. In line with the philosophy of the start-up, which focuses on investment in business development and human resources, the design choices were focused on precise operations that had a low implementation cost, without sacrificing the quality of the new workspace.

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

The challenge in fact was to integrate and communicate with the parts of the building not affected by the intervention, such as the windows, some partitions and system elements, with custom-designed furniture and fixtures.

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

The work environment conceived for Milkman is informal, fluid and dynamic: the large open spaces are divided into smaller areas using custom-made partitions and walls. The tables in the workstations alternate with meeting areas and informal spaces for relaxation and socializing.

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

On the ground floor, a large translucent concave wall divides the operative areas, playing with the pillars of the existing structure with its shape: in the central, more transparent part, there is an indoor garden with many plants and in the extremities, where the wall is thicker, there is a printing area and a phone booth.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

On the upper floor, inside a large area, mobile platforms organize the space according to the work to be done: events or company meetings with all employees or brainstorming meetings for small groups can be held in this space. 

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

A few simple materials distinguish the offices and they have been selected to create a pleasant and homely environment. Multi-layered wood is combined with polycarbonate in various variations of transparency so that it can play with the light. The use of numerous indoor plants is also intended as an "architectural material" and interacts with the transparencies of the dividing walls. 

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

The plants also help to create a more comfortable environment by purifying the air and reducing noise.

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

Curtains of different colours conceal the existing furniture and divide the space into different work areas, giving the area a domestic character and, at the same time, creating general acoustic comfort. The company's identity is also strongly defined: the social colour is re-proposed in various materials that distinguish the different surfaces.

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Verona, VR, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
studio wok
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Italy
Cite: "Milkman HQ / studio wok" 26 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934428/milkman-hq-studio-wok/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream