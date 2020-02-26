World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Colibrí House / ViGa Arquitectos

Colibrí House / ViGa Arquitectos

Save this project
Colibrí House / ViGa Arquitectos

Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra + 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: ViGa Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cemex, Eurovent, Illux, Timber Floors
  • Lead Architect: Ángela Vizcarra, Alberto García
  • Design Team: Nuria Rodríguez, Samantha Mendoza, Marisol Rodríguez, Cristina García del Valle, Julio Romero
  • Engineering Installations: Grupo MEB
  • Structural Engineering: Grupo SAI
  • Landscaping: Patio
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra
Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra

Text description provided by the architects. After six years from the development of the project until its final construction, Casa Colibrí stands on a lot with stunning views towards the south of the city. The topography of the lot accentuates the views and becomes the main condition for the location of each of the volumes that will make up the project.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra
Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra
Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra

Formally, Colibrí is composed of three boxes that are accentuated and connected to each other through a courtyard, which allows each volume to be independent while being complementary and where the brutality of the bare concrete is enhanced by the natural and wild landscape of the place.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra
Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra
Cortesía de Ángela Vizcarra

This project is conceived from the beginning in phases, where each of the volumes that make up the whole can be built over the course of time adapting to the needs of the client during each stage. The first volume consists of the garage and the machine room. The second volume is the largest in size and houses the public spaces - the kitchen, the dining room, the living room - as well as a bedroom in the mezzanine. Finally, once the third volume is built, the bedroom of the second volume becomes a studio, while the new volume then houses the private space of the complex consisting of two bedrooms with views of the entire garden.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Reyes
© Héctor Reyes
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Héctor Reyes
© Héctor Reyes

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
ViGa Arquitectos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Colibrí House / ViGa Arquitectos" [Casa Colibrí / ViGa Arquitectos] 26 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934423/casa-colibri-viga-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream