Jiao Ling Cabin / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Jiao Ling Cabin / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

The progressive transition of facade. Image © Yilong Zhao Connection and conversation. Image © Yilong Zhao The courtyard. Image © Yilong Zhao The cabin，discussion on different craft. Image © Yilong Zhao + 36

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Center
Meizhou, China
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1992.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Yilong Zhao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Donghong Technology
  • Lead Architect: Yue Shen
  • Design Team: Yue Shen, Wenzhu Dai, Ying Bao, Ren Sheng, Jinjian Lei
  • Engineering: Jiancheng Zhou
  • Landscape: Yue Shen, Wenzhu Dai, Ying Bao
  • Consultant: ZHUOCHUANG RURAL CONSTRUCTION
  • Client: ZHUOCHUANG RURAL CONSTRUCTION
The progressive transition of facade. Image © Yilong Zhao
Order
Jiao Ling Cabin is located in the midst of farmlands in the northern Guang Dong province. It is designed to be an open “living room” for villagers, and can be served as an exhibition space.

View from the west field to the building. Image © Yilong Zhao
We experimented a combination of two styles in this project: a common local traditional architecture style– “Wei Long” house, and roof shades built by the locals.

Research on roof shades built by the locals
Organization
We preserved the ancestral shrine and the pond to the east of the site, which serve as the axis of the project; and demolished other run-down structures.

Connection and conversation. Image © Yilong Zhao
Site overlooking. Image © Yilong Zhao
The new structure is designed with a “C” shape according to the radial axis, where its southwest corner serves as the entry and northwest corner as exit. The transitional area between the old and new becomes a courtyard.

General plan sketch
Water is an important spiritual element for the locals, so we decided to add a shallow fishpond, and in turn, reproduced the place’s original ambience with thoughtful placemaking – a place of spiritual significance.

The courtyard. Image © Yilong Zhao
The cabin uses traditional rammed earth as its skin, reinforced concrete frame as its bones, and T shaped steel beams to support its wooden roof fafters.

wall details
Rethink
In addition, we added a couple of interesting features found during our field study – All three roofs have overlapping, slanted roof ridges and soffits. They help to break the monotonous skyline of the village.

Slanted roof ridges， break the monotonous skyline of the village. Image © Yilong Zhao
Connection and conversation. Image © Yilong Zhao
The other feature is the progressive transition of facade - the exterior of each bay turns slightly from the next, creating a unique rhythm with the slanted roof.

The cabin，discussion on different craft. Image © Yilong Zhao
The cabin. Image © Yilong Zhao
Cabin
Trying to find the origin of, and the appropriate interpretation of the architectural semantics, we experimented with a variety of ways to understand relationships – spirit, roof, enclosure and ground plane; the connection between the fishpond and its surrounding pavement; different slopes of the roof and their opening percentage; the dialogue between wood, bamboo, masonry; and their interpolation.

The corridor and bridge. Image © Yilong Zhao
We put the building together, with the hope that it will eventually be weaved and absorbed into the dynamic fabric of the country side.

Shuttle in the bamboo bridge. Image © Yilong Zhao
Bamboo cage，weaving light and shadow. Image © Yilong Zhao
