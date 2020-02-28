Jiao Ling Cabin / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

+ 36

Lead Architect: Yue Shen

Design Team: Yue Shen, Wenzhu Dai, Ying Bao, Ren Sheng, Jinjian Lei

Engineering: Jiancheng Zhou

Landscape: Yue Shen, Wenzhu Dai, Ying Bao

Consultant: ZHUOCHUANG RURAL CONSTRUCTION

Client: ZHUOCHUANG RURAL CONSTRUCTION

Save this picture! The progressive transition of facade. Image © Yilong Zhao

Order

Jiao Ling Cabin is located in the midst of farmlands in the northern Guang Dong province. It is designed to be an open “living room” for villagers, and can be served as an exhibition space.

Save this picture! View from the west field to the building. Image © Yilong Zhao

We experimented a combination of two styles in this project: a common local traditional architecture style– “Wei Long” house, and roof shades built by the locals.

Save this picture! Research on roof shades built by the locals

Organization

We preserved the ancestral shrine and the pond to the east of the site, which serve as the axis of the project; and demolished other run-down structures.

Save this picture! Connection and conversation. Image © Yilong Zhao

The new structure is designed with a “C” shape according to the radial axis, where its southwest corner serves as the entry and northwest corner as exit. The transitional area between the old and new becomes a courtyard.

Water is an important spiritual element for the locals, so we decided to add a shallow fishpond, and in turn, reproduced the place’s original ambience with thoughtful placemaking – a place of spiritual significance.

The cabin uses traditional rammed earth as its skin, reinforced concrete frame as its bones, and T shaped steel beams to support its wooden roof fafters.

Rethink

In addition, we added a couple of interesting features found during our field study – All three roofs have overlapping, slanted roof ridges and soffits. They help to break the monotonous skyline of the village.

Save this picture! Slanted roof ridges， break the monotonous skyline of the village. Image © Yilong Zhao

Save this picture! Connection and conversation. Image © Yilong Zhao

The other feature is the progressive transition of facade - the exterior of each bay turns slightly from the next, creating a unique rhythm with the slanted roof.

Save this picture! The cabin，discussion on different craft. Image © Yilong Zhao

Cabin

Trying to find the origin of, and the appropriate interpretation of the architectural semantics, we experimented with a variety of ways to understand relationships – spirit, roof, enclosure and ground plane; the connection between the fishpond and its surrounding pavement; different slopes of the roof and their opening percentage; the dialogue between wood, bamboo, masonry; and their interpolation.

Save this picture! The corridor and bridge. Image © Yilong Zhao

We put the building together, with the hope that it will eventually be weaved and absorbed into the dynamic fabric of the country side.

Save this picture! Shuttle in the bamboo bridge. Image © Yilong Zhao