Dundrum House / Peter Legge Associates

Dundrum House / Peter Legge Associates

© Aisling McCoy

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Houses Interiors
Dublin, Ireland
  • Design Team: Patrick Lloyd, Peter Legge, Cornelia Hope, Hugh O’Rourke
  • Clients: Private
  • Engineering: CORA Consulting Engineers
  • Contractor: Michael Duffy & Sons Construction Ltd.
© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy

Text description provided by the architects. This new home in Dundrum is an exercise in light. The main living spaces are north facing, opening to the generous rear garden and shielded from the access road to the South.

© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy

To account for said orientation, large voids penetrate deep into the plan, bringing light to the spaces below. The house responds internally to the sloping site with a stepped section that gives an increasing ceiling height as one descends.

© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy
Detail Section
Detail Section
© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy

There is a gradual reveal of interconnected but comfortable interior spaces. A large cantilever forms a porte cochere at the front facade, the built form overall being a dynamic interpretation of suburban forms.

© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy

Peter Legge Associates
Office

Brick

Houses Interiors Dublin, Ireland
Cite: "Dundrum House / Peter Legge Associates" 28 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934346/dundrum-peter-legge-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

