The Platypus Cafe / Radius Interior Design Studio

The Platypus Cafe / Radius Interior Design Studio

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail, Interior Design
Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Lead Architects: Joy Huang, Hans Lin
Text description provided by the architects. Simple Longboards, a Vienna-based skateboard brand, planned to construct its first global concept store in 2019. Simple Longboards evaluated five cities as candidates for the shop location: Amsterdam, Seoul, Taipei, Tokyo, and Vienna. Ultimately, our city, Taipei, stood out and became the first location for Simple Longboards' project for constructing global concept stores.

The concept store for Simple Longboards isn’t actually a store for skateboards, but more based on the concept of simplicity conveyed by ThePlatypusCafé: Everything starts with subtle relationships connected by simplicity.

From city to people, people to coffee, coffee to longboards , and longboards to people.

Floor plan
Floor plan
People, cities, and coffee shops are a tight link in modern life. With the lifestyle of skateboarding, we start from the concept of journey and enjoy life, presenting the landscape and highway style of skateboarding. Weathered wooden pillars and cactuses

In addition, we combine the display function on weathered wood in the space, and the curved landscape places seats that can be moved as needed. Guests sit surrounded by weathered wood and cacti, facing the raised coffee bar, watching the barista's performance in the space

About this office
Radius Interior Design Studio
Office

Cite: "The Platypus Cafe / Radius Interior Design Studio" 25 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934283/the-platypus-cafe-radius-interior-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

The Platypus 咖啡店 / 伴境空间设计

