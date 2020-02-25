Landaburu House / Jordi Hidalgo Tané

+ 42

Technical Architect: Julen Lekuona

Collaborators: Guillaume Larraufie

Promotor: Gorka Ibargoyen Prieto

Contractor: Joseba Genua Santamaria, Parklex

Text description provided by the architects. A few kilometers from Bera, the "Landaburu borda" is a small traditional building, anchored in the magnificent landscape of the Navarre mountains.

To work in this exceptional location is an exercise of respect to the fragile building and especially to the mystical power of the Navarra mountains, rich in history and legends. The program consist in a rural house with a few rooms site in the existing building, and a spacious annex living area with kitchen built inside the mountain becoming part of it, as if the annex had been there before the old construction was built.

All construct in concrete and wood. Sheltered inside the “cave”, we observes the magnificent landscape that is in front of us.

