House P / MDDM STUDIO

House P / MDDM STUDIO

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud © Jonathan Leijonhufvud © Jonathan Leijonhufvud © Jonathan Leijonhufvud + 28

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Residential, Interior Design
Beijing, China
  • Design Team: Margret Domko, Momo Andrea Destro, Amirlin Sunderiya
  • Client: Private
  • Contractor: Mi2 Interior Project Co,. Ltd
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in the north side of Beijing and occupies the last two floors of a townhouse. The house is around 300 sqm and has as special feature a big rooftop terrace.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

In the first floor the design aimed to open the entire floor to a big living space. The existing staircase had been demolished, partition walls had been removed and several structural walls had been perforated to improve the movement between different functional areas.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

The space is zoned by build in furniture, creating rooms without the need of solid partition or doors.

Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO
Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO
Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO
Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO

The result is a continuous space flow between livingroom, entrance, dining room, kitchen and playroom. To further lighten the space the new staircase as well as the landing on the second floor are made in perforated white steel panels. The permeable and bright surface of the staircase let the natural light from the west double height windows to penetrate into the house. During the late afternoon the play of light and shadow of the stairs creates a special atmosphere inside the apartment.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

The color palette of the house reflects the energy of the young family living there. The floor and the ceiling are two parallel, horizontal surfaces in cement in between which different colorful elements are inset: the yellow walls give an energetic environment to the house. The kitchen island, the playroom and the platform at the base of the staircase in colorful terrazzo play with the pure white built in furniture and few elements in turquoise blue echoes the color sparkles of the terrazzo.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

On the second floor, the layout accommodates two 2 bedrooms, 1 master-bedroom, 2 bathrooms and a laundry area. A big terrace is connected to the corridor and to the master bedroom.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

The master bedroom has a large wooden niche for the bed leaving a spacy area in front of the large windows. The bathrooms are defined by colorful terrazzo floor and white cabinets.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

On the 3rd  floor of the house, a small studio is placed at the end of the staircase near the entrance of the large rooftop terrace.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

