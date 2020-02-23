World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Home in Lisbon / Bruno Câmara Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Home in Lisbon / Bruno Câmara Architects

Save this project
Home in Lisbon / Bruno Câmara Architects

© José Ventura © José Ventura © José Ventura © José Ventura + 10

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3067.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: José Ventura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, CIN, Greenice, JNF, Kömmerling, LOVE Tiles, Ledvance, Sanitana
Save this picture!
© José Ventura
© José Ventura

Text description provided by the architects. In the eastern part of Lisbon, with panoramic scenery to the boulevards of white and black poplars, the House in Lisbon appears, a single-family dwelling plot overlooking the Vale do Silêncio.

Save this picture!
© José Ventura
© José Ventura

With the aim of remodeling his house, built between 1939 and 1945, the client turned to the services of Bruno Câmara Architects, who conceived the project House in Lisbon, whose concept is defined by an oblique backward plane continued by a curved plane, thus involving the facade.

Save this picture!
© José Ventura
© José Ventura
Save this picture!

The two-storey house, previously with little habitability, due to the various rooms with little area and poor lighting, gains a new life and dynamics. By keeping its main facade and ceilings intact, the project preserves the traditional aspect of the neighborhood in which it integrate, without neglecting the surprise factor of contemporary architecture. The expansion of the semi-detached house, focused on the backyard, highlights the insightful view over the Silence Valley by creating an extension from the outside to the inside, while giving it privacy.

Save this picture!
© José Ventura
© José Ventura

With only a change in the lateral and rear structure, the house gained a new flat roof body, which aligns with the roof of the pre-existing house, thus creating a hybrid of architectural contrasts. The facades, defined by the obliquity, are adjusted to frame the patio, the Vale do Silêncio and the swimming pool, still allowing the entry of zenith light.

Save this picture!
© José Ventura
© José Ventura

The House in Lisbon thus introduced in the Bairro da Encarnação singularity, change and contemporaneity, despite the conservation of the dynamics of urbanization, simultaneously attributing innovation and heritage to the same building.

Save this picture!
© José Ventura
© José Ventura

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Bruno Camara Arquitectos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Portugal
Cite: "Home in Lisbon / Bruno Câmara Architects" [Casa em Lisboa / Bruno Câmara Architects] 23 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934145/home-in-lisbon-bruno-camara-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream