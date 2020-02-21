World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. France
  5. School Cafeteria and Multipurpose Room / LT2A

School Cafeteria and Multipurpose Room / LT2A

Save this project
School Cafeteria and Multipurpose Room / LT2A

© Johny Umans © Johny Umans © Johny Umans © Johny Umans + 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Schools
Marly, France
  • Architects: LT2A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 700.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Johny Umans
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft, Installux glazing
  • Clients: City of Marly
  • Engineering: HELIOS
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Johny Umans
© Johny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. The school restaurant site is located between two concrete buildings from the ’60s, facing a green area with trees that slopes down towards the street. The building is located at the highest point of the land. The restaurant room opens onto the garden while the technical areas and the kitchen are located against the rear service road.

Save this picture!
© Johny Umans
© Johny Umans
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Johny Umans
© Johny Umans

The building is compact. The main facade, wooden porticos on a concrete base, is an echo of the design of the existing buildings.

Save this picture!
© Johny Umans
© Johny Umans

The only deviation from the rationality of the construction is that one of the corners of the parallelepiped is pushed and bends the facade. This gesture avoids the existing bouquet of trees and gives the project extra character.

Save this picture!
© Johny Umans
© Johny Umans

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 59770 Marly, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LT2A
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Educational Architecture Schools France
Cite: "School Cafeteria and Multipurpose Room / LT2A" 21 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934129/school-cafeteria-and-multipurpose-room-lt2a/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream