  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Ukraine
  5. IT Factory Unit Factory in Kharkiv / TSEH Architectural Group

IT Factory Unit Factory in Kharkiv / TSEH Architectural Group

IT Factory Unit Factory in Kharkiv / TSEH Architectural Group

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Renovation
Járkov, Ukraine
  • Architect In Charge: Antonina Kaplia, Denis Zadnirovskyi
  • Design Team: Iurii Larionov, Anatoly Nemtsov, Vika Kokhanenko, Anastasiya Сherevishnaya
  • Clients: UDP
  • Engineering: PROJECTUM
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a renovation of the building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. New feature given to the empty space of the former exhibition center. At the entrance to the space, visitors are greeted by a bright orange portal and a reception area which can light up in different colors.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
The project consists of two parts. The first is an innovative IT school, which includes: a training cluster for 122 training stations equipped with modern computers and the ability to host an additional 44 training stations, presentation rooms, a game and lounge areas, and kitchens. The second part is a modern coworking, located on two floors. These are 16 club offices for 2, 4, 6 workplaces, or 64 workplaces in the common room -58 spare workplaces, meeting rooms, a modern conference room with 46 seats, lounge areas, a kitchen and showers.     Above the work tables in open spaces a special metal construction has been developed for hanging lighting equipment and sound-absorbing panels.

The total space is zoned not only in the horizontal plane, but also vertically. So, part of the club’s offices are boxes with glass display cases that are raised to the second level due to a metal platform. Lounge zones and meeting rooms also appeared here, from which a view of the educational process in the IT school and the lounge zone of coworking opens. Club offices on the ground floor are partially implemented from containers.

Project location

Address: Járkov, Óblast de Járkov, Ukraine

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
TSEH Architectural Group
