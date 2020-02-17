Wrapped Volumes Sales Pavilion / The BAD Studio

+ 19

Architect In Charge: Boney Keriwala and Alak Parmar

Design Team: Taikhum Shaikh, Aadil Amla, Milindsinh Solanki, Nikunj Rajpara

Structural Engineering: Shilp Sadhna Structural Consultancy

Landscape: The BAD Studio

Civil Contractor: Gangaprasad

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the outskirts of Bharuch city, Wrapped Volumes caters as sales pavilion for developer’s multiple projects. The site lacks specific context, at the same time the abutting road chops the site into a trapezoidal shape. We transformed this progressive movement of the road along the site into geometry by wrapping up the spaces into a continuous facade.

As a result, the structure lifts itself from the ground and transforms itself into a dynamic geometry. Some parts of this wrap form a landscape layer, while others a protective skin, reducing the heat gain from south. The façade opens up on the north to penetrate natural light.

The façade poses a striking ribbed plaster which adds progressive motion to the structure. The office weaves the landscape and structure, engaging an individual to transcend from exterior to interior spaces to experience a sumptuous character of compact interior spaces washed in natural light.