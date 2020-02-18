World
Minsheng Ferry Station / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

Minsheng Ferry Station / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

Ferry Station connect with the Bridge. Image © Yong Zhang Night View LIghting. Image © Yong Zhang Circle Roof Window Increase Daylighting of Ground Floor. Image © Yong Zhang Entrance of the Connection Bridge. Image © Yong Zhang + 35

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cruise Terminal
Shanghai, China
  • Design Principal: Yuyang Liu
  • Project Leader /Project Architect : Jue Wang
  • Design Team: Zhuoran Chen, Han Chen, Yining He, Yaping Wu, Haiqi Xue
  • Site Architect: Jue Wang
  • Structure Consultant : Structure AND Architecture OFFICE
  • Ldi& Structure : Shanghai China Communications Water Transportation Design& Research co.,Ltd, Shanghai Oriental architectural design and research institute co. LTD
  • Contractor: Shanghai Hydraulic Engineering Group Co.,Ltd, Shanghai
  • Client: Shanghai East Bund Investment (Group) Co., Ltd
  • Cost: 5,200,000 RMB
Birdview with night lighting. Image © Yong Zhang
Text description provided by the architects. The Minsheng Ferry Station is located at the end of Minsheng Rd, north to the Huangpu River and west to the Xinhua greenspace. The site can be accessed from Minsheng Wharf Waterfront through Huimin Bridge. As an infrastructure which connects transportation between the two coasts and an important landscape intersection along the Huangpu River, the design integrates architecture with the landscape while separating ferry passengers and slow traffic flow from three-line connection through two levels of different functions.

Ferry Station connect with the Bridge. Image © Yong Zhang
site plan
site plan
Night View LIghting. Image © Yong Zhang
In total 9 meters tall and 645 square meters, the building is divided into two levels: the lower level serves as ferry waiting area and service zone which direct the flows of passengers to the ferry, while the upper level serves as facilities for the connecting open space. the building is covered by stainless mesh net on the top as landscape installations which render the building monumental at night through various lighting techniques. 

Second floor Connect with the Bridge. Image © Yong Zhang
GF plan
GF plan
People Under the Landscape Installation. Image © Yong Zhang
The station lobby is opened towards south and north with skylights to bring natural lighting to the narrow space underneath. Ticket office and public restroom are placed west to the lobby.  The lower lever with 5.5 meters high, is totally covered by the strolling platform.

Ground Floor Entrance of Minsheng Road_. Image © Yong Zhang
Spiral Stairs to the Second Floor. Image © Yong Zhang
The upper level connecting open space with a fabulous view towards Huangpu River. The canopy utilizes steel structure and stainless mesh net to create a lightness and fascinating geometrical form, as an important intersection at western end of Huimin Bridge. Vines and vegetation provides shading for leisure and activities in the platform.

Activities Under the Landscape Installation. Image © Yong Zhang
As infrastructure carrying for water transportation, Minsheng Ferry Station along with surrounding open space bring various recreation experience to the waterfront visitors.

Birdview from East to West. Image © Yong Zhang
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Pudong District, Shanghai, China

Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Cruise Terminal China
Cite: "Minsheng Ferry Station / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects" 18 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933788/minsheng-ferry-station-atelier-liu-yuyang-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

Ferry Station connect with the Bridge. Image © Yong Zhang

上海民生轮渡站 / 刘宇扬建筑事务所

