SEMBA VIETNAM OFFICE / SEMBA VIETNAM

Offices Interiors • Vietnam Architects: SEMBA VIETNAM

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 157.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Adobe, Autodesk, Autodesk Media and Entertainment, FROM HANOI, Me Tây, SECOIN, Solid wood, Trimble Navigation

Lead Architects: Mamoru Maeda

Design Team: Mamoru Maeda

Construction Team: Ryuichi Vitnam

Text description provided by the architects. I designed the "SEMBA VIETNAM" OFFICE to be relocated. Japanese tend to use the same material as in their home country and seek the same style. But the office is now in Vietnam. In other words, the same result cannot be expected. In Japan, we use many artificial materials such as laminates and sheets, and install those prefabricated material in a rational way.

However, Vietnam is based on on-site construction. Therefore, the degree of finishing is less polished by building on site. However, I sought a way to make the rough finish look interesting. I wanted to make the most of Vietnamese materials and add a Japanese identity to it.

The design was constructed using materials such as bricks, blocks, solid wood, and steel. The reason for this is that we want to create a dynamic expression in which the “gloss, color, roughness” of the material creates shadows, and as a result, the three-dimensional effects are clearly visible.

The entrance door has been converted from an antique table. I always want to tell the staff and customers that they can use it in various ways, rather than using it as it is based on their ideas. When the Japanese visited the company they thought "It's not like Japan, but it feels good! ”. I wanted to make an OFFICE of which this could be said. In addition, I want the staff to work within a cool OFFICE, so that they can be aware and confident that they are creators. I think that such a work space is necessary.