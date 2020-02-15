World
SEMBA VIETNAM OFFICE / SEMBA VIETNAM

SEMBA VIETNAM OFFICE / SEMBA VIETNAM

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: SEMBA VIETNAM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 157.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Autodesk, Autodesk Media and Entertainment, FROM HANOI, Me Tây, SECOIN, Solid wood, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Mamoru Maeda
  • Design Team: Mamoru Maeda
  • Construction Team: Ryuichi Vitnam
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. I designed the "SEMBA VIETNAM" OFFICE to be relocated. Japanese tend to use the same material as in their home country and seek the same style. But the office is now in Vietnam. In other words, the same result cannot be expected. In Japan, we use many artificial materials such as laminates and sheets, and install those prefabricated material in a rational way.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

However, Vietnam is based on on-site construction. Therefore, the degree of finishing is less polished by building on site. However, I sought a way to make the rough finish look interesting. I wanted to make the most of Vietnamese materials and add a Japanese identity to it.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The design was constructed using materials such as bricks, blocks, solid wood, and steel. The reason for this is that we want to create a dynamic expression in which the “gloss, color, roughness” of the material creates shadows, and as a result, the three-dimensional effects are clearly visible.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Interior elevations 01
Interior elevations 01
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The entrance door has been converted from an antique table. I always want to tell the staff and customers that they can use it in various ways, rather than using it as it is based on their ideas. When the Japanese visited the company they thought "It's not like Japan, but it feels good! ”. I wanted to make an OFFICE of which this could be said. In addition, I want the staff to work within a cool OFFICE, so that they can be aware and confident that they are creators. I think that such a work space is necessary. 

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project location

Address: 3F, Secoin Building, No.9 D2 Street, Saigon Pearl, 92 Nguyen Huu Canh, Ward 22, Binh Thanh Dist., Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

