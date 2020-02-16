World
Rouzan Residential Building / Sayed Hamed Jafari

Rouzan Residential Building / Sayed Hamed Jafari

© Negar Sedighi

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors, Residential
Isfahan, Iran
  • Architects: Sayed Hamed Jafari
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 620.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Negar Sedighi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AGT Mdf Panel, Ajor Namachi Isfahan, Autodesk, Lunawood, Marjan Tile Isfahan, Pasargad Aluminium Window, Trimble Navigation, Zob_e_Aha, Zob_e_Ahan
  • Architect In Charge: Sayed Hamed Jafari
  • Design Associates / Team: Azadeh Gaminian
  • Landscape: Sayed Hamed Jafari
  • Civil Engineer: Mohamad Nilipor
  • Mechanical Engineer : Salar Fathi
  • Electrical Engineer: Majid Kheirmand
  • Lighting: Sayed Hamed Jafari
  • Construction Company: Gholamali Shafiee, Sayed Hamed Jafari
  • Client: Drs.Semsarzadeh
© Negar Sedighi
© Negar Sedighi

Text description provided by the architects. The worn-out urban texture in Isfahan covers a large part of the city, so does the Takht-e-Follad neighborhood included these houses with traditional designs but without the technical and architectural principles, the former home of the project was also one of these houses and had been bought by my mother for residence together.she lived the traditional home and life experience with all its features, including privacy, courtyards, ponds, and lush gardens, along with climatic techniques, seeking to retain memories of the past while at the same time Modern building with proportionate and costly construction.

© Negar Sedighi
© Negar Sedighi
Plans 01
Plans 01
© Negar Sedighi
© Negar Sedighi

Therefore, the plans were first drawn with maximum use of the occupied surface,  The facade was formed with respect to the structure and volume reduction against the surface and in accordance with the function of the interior with south-facing windows in conjunction with the urban climate and with a mobile canopy  also designed to no visibility inside.

© Negar Sedighi
© Negar Sedighi
© Negar Sedighi
© Negar Sedighi

The terraces were found to be more suitable for use with openings. And the niches on the interior walls gave the room a reminiscent of the color and smell, Brick was used as a common element of tradition and modernity in the facades of buildings and common spaces. Due to the lack of greenery, gardens and ponds have been moved to the roof to be used by family and friends as in the past.

© Negar Sedighi
© Negar Sedighi

Project location

Address: Isfahan Province, Isfahan, Mosala St, Iran

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
