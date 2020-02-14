Apartment Ral 7006 / Odyndoodnoho

+ 32

Apartments • Kyiv, Ukraine Architects: Odyndoodnoho

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 58.0 m²

Text description provided by the architects. All the world's a stage, and we are players in it, said Shakespeare; and we would say that the whole world is architecture, and we are here for a moment. And add that architecture is the eternal search that the Kyiv studio Odyndoodnogo went to. In our time of solid compromises the team of architects decided to work in such a way, as to remain 100% honest with their profession. Relations with the client are one to one, without indulging whims, but with respect to desires. Ergonomics is well-thought-out, the materials are simple and durable, the colors are easy on the eyes, the planning is logical. But Apartment Ral 7006 is not about that at all. It is about what the architect will understand and the one who will live in it will feel eventually. Act I. Geometry. Imagine a white piece of paper with two colored cubes in the corners: red and blue.

A sheet of paper is the floor of an apartment, the cubes are a wardrobe and a bathroom on one side and a pantry with a kitchen on the other. Now stand in the center of the apartment-sheet facing the front door. See? Reflecting in the mirrors, the cubes continue to their logical completion. In the background, the whole apartment is duplicated in the mirrors – along with panoramic windows, hollow blocks, ceiling and floor. The apartment lost its beginning and doubled again, reflecting in the windows. A partition of hollow concrete blocks continues the cubic composition, simultaneously zoning the kitchen and bedroom. The bedroom is like a cube from the inside, warm and cozy. Here we see two of its inner walls, made in wood (well, finally). Curtains, or a theater drape, frame the bedroom on three sides, creating a special intimate atmosphere of separation from everything ordinary. Act II. Bank ral 7006. The apartment looks like there was a lot of gray-olive ral 7006 left in the warehouse cut off from civilization, and several cans of raspberry red and blue colors were found unexpectedly. The resilient and serious ral 7006 begins its journey on the floor, scrambles to the wall and kitchen, even fills the designer chairs from Proprofurniture. As well as radiators, curtains, sinks, lamps. A kind of hide-and-seek game. Light and its absence. It sounds strange enough, but in this apartment there is no general light that could fill the whole space like milk. You can’t just turn on the light. Like on the stage, only important stories are highlighted here. Dinner for two, a book on the couch, an urgent work. Wooden panels in the bedroom, as well as the ceiling, enclosed in the arms of a multi-colored LED-backlight, will tell other stories. But we do not need to know them.

Materials. Everything is simple to reinforced concrete bones: painted MDF panels, hollow cinder blocks, which have never had such a life; unexpectedly – a brick on the windowsill; classically – concrete after the builders, some wood, and screed with polymer paint on the floor. All are united by a single mission – to serve architecture, and not to perform their own selfish solo. Decor. There is none, as you have noticed. The interior is clean, honest and a little rough. The performance is based on a first-class play by the main actors and does not need any scenery. Epilogue. We're not sure that everything we shared is important to someone else but us. But we believe that if it is important to us, it is already important. About the studio. Odyndoodnogo is a newly created studio of architectural design of the so-called third wave. Its founders are architects from the Kyiv community who have more than 10 years of experience, including one of the most famous architectural studios in Ukraine. But they decided to go their own way in searching for author's architectural style. Odyndoodnogo’s mission is a true attitude to the task, the customer, the partner. Scaled to one another, without exaggeration and understatement. In their opinion, this will find new architectural solutions in the ordinary everyday.