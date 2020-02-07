World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Denmark
  5. Community Center / NORD Architects

Community Center / NORD Architects

Save this project
Community Center / NORD Architects

© Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Center
Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Architects: NORD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 934.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Adam Mørk
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Junckers, Keflico, Stora Enso/ Lilleheden
  • Architect In Charge: Morten Rask Gregersen
  • Client: Brønshøj Parish Church Council (Menighedsråd)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Text description provided by the architects. A small community center built in CLT wood renews the local cityscape and invites people to cultural activities.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

The new parish centre in a suburb to Copenhagen, is a modern gesture of sustainability – a gentle mark in wood that brings people together.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

The Parish Centre adds a new welcoming gathering space to Brønshøj and creates a new connection between the city square and the church that was blocked before. This is a modern church and parish center, that aims to open up towards the community in a bright, honest and welcoming atmosphere integrated in the local urban context and everyday scenes in the center of Brønshøj. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

In 2015 NORD Architects won the competition for a new Parish Centre with a proposal that unified the church, city and congregation in a new cultural community, where everyone could feel welcome, being a part of the parish and city. 250 scouts are associated to the center and use both indoor and outdoor facilities.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

“We have designed a multifunctional building that provides an open and welcoming space for flexible usage within a modern parish centre that gather people in very varied activities. The large span of CLT wood accommodates this is one gesture and connects the two opposite outdoor spaces. The church on one side and the city on the other” says Morten Rask Gregersen, partner at NORD Architects. 

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

The building is constructed in massive wood, the so called CLT, Cross Laminated Timber elements and sets a new standard for a large free span that can cover the main space. As a natural wood product, the CLT provides a healthy and comfortable indoor climate and is a sustainable choice for building materials with a low carbon footprint and durability. Some of the many advantages of CLT as a natural material is that it works as a stabilizer of humidity, acoustics and temperature, which creates indoor conditions that feel friendly and comfortable to live and work in.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

The CLT wood is left visible in the large multifunctional space running through the building from one end to the other and connecting the city square with the quiet pastor garden behind the parish center. The curved walls of the building embrace the urban space, open up towards the garden and create a sensitive meeting with the neighboring rectory. The exterior cladding in ash wood creates a warm ambiance that signals the informal use of the parish center as a community with diverse users and activities.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Brønshøj, 2700 Copenhagen, Denmark

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NORD Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Denmark
Cite: "Community Center / NORD Architects" 07 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933332/community-center-nord-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream