World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Mozambique
  5. Girl Move Academy / ROOTSTUDIO

Girl Move Academy / ROOTSTUDIO

Save this project
Girl Move Academy / ROOTSTUDIO

© Paz Braga © Paz Braga © Paz Braga © Paz Braga + 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
University
Nampula, Mozambique
  • Architects: ROOTSTUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 12916.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Paz Braga
Save this picture!
© Paz Braga
© Paz Braga

Text description provided by the architects. From September 2018 to April 2019 architect João Caeiro and his team RootStudio with the collaboration of architect Paz Braga worked on the design and monitoring of execution of an academy to be used by a non-profit organization – Girl Move, leading a new education model by empowering women in vulnerable contexts.

Save this picture!
© Paz Braga
© Paz Braga
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Paz Braga
© Paz Braga

Girl Move delivers 3 main programs to about 1130 girls and women yearly, intervening when they are most at risk. BELIEVE, LEAD and CHANGE give girl’s access to opportunities to be leaders of reference and agents of positive change. Girl Move was working between two buildings in Nampula, without all requirements necessary to best train the girls reached by the programs.

Save this picture!
© Paz Braga
© Paz Braga

The theme proposed by Girl Move was an academy (on a local partner University campus, within the community, with whom Girl Move has collaborated the longest - since 2013) with enough room to operate but specially to deliver the training of excellence and dynamics, Girl Move is recognized for. Beyond functionality, the building had to live up to the purpose of inspiring others, providing a new reference: innovation, sustainability and valuing local resources and knowledge. This project was developed to expose the social impact of Girl Move Academy's programs.

Save this picture!
© Paz Braga
© Paz Braga
Save this picture!
East elevation
East elevation
Save this picture!
© Paz Braga
© Paz Braga

The building has the aim to be a symbol of women ́s leadership and reference to the world, and a center for knowledge creation, where disruptive ideas and visions can be embraced and discussed openly. The architects had the challenge to transfer that vision into a real building.

Save this picture!
© Paz Braga
© Paz Braga

The project deeply impacted the local community, the extended community and Lúrio University. 85% of the build was made with brick, produced in site with the traditional techniques. Students and local neighbors were invited to participate in the building process, so the knowledge was shared. The use of the earth as a construction material was important to dignify a material that normally is considered a poor material. The project had a great impact in the community, in the University and even in the region of Nampula.

Save this picture!
© Paz Braga
© Paz Braga

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Nampula, Mozambique

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ROOTSTUDIO
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Mozambique
Cite: "Girl Move Academy / ROOTSTUDIO" [Academia Girl Move / ROOTSTUDIO] 12 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933321/girl-move-academy-rootstudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream