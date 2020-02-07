World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Jaguar Land Rover Product Creation Centre / Bennetts Associates

Jaguar Land Rover Product Creation Centre / Bennetts Associates

Save this project
Jaguar Land Rover Product Creation Centre / Bennetts Associates

© Hufton & Crow © Hufton & Crow © Hufton & Crow © Hufton & Crow + 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Sustainability
Gaydon, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Bennetts Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 59.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Hufton & Crow
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, BKS, CGR, Enscape GmbH, Equitone Linea, Eyetech by James & Taylor, Forbo Flooring Systems, Junkers, Kawneer, KawneerQbiss, Lindner, MARAZZI, NBS Create, Nora, Novum Structures, Severfield, Shawton Engineering Limited, Trimble Navigation, Winston Joinery
  • Lead Architects: Bennetts Associates
  • Client & Pm : Jaguar Land Rover
  • Architect : Bennetts Associates
  • Engineer : Buro Happold
  • Landscape Architect : Grant Associates
  • Interior Designer : Bennetts Associates
  • Main Contractor : Laing O’Rourke
  • Cat B Fit Out Contractor : Styles and Wood
  • Qs : Thomas and Adamson
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow

Text description provided by the architects. Jaguar Land Rover’s state-of-the-art advanced product creation centre designed by Bennetts Associates is now open. The project brings together design, engineering and production purchasing under one roof for the first time, in a new facility that is designed to encourage collaboration throughout the entire vehicle development process.

Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow

Located discretely in the rolling Warwickshire countryside, Gaydon has been home to automotive R&D for many decades since its origins as a WW2 airbase. The project brief was to consolidate operations for greater efficiency, help transform working practices, expand facilities, embed sustainability and wellbeing, and relocate Jaguar Design from its birthplace in Coventry to sit alongside its sister brand’s studio.

Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow
Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow

More than 50,000 m2 of built space accommodates the Jaguar Design Studio, offices, a site-wide restaurant, a 400-seat multipurpose hall, visitor building and other amenities. A new internal street connects these to existing buildings to foster community and a weave of connectivity maximises potential for serendipitous interaction to help drive creativity, innovation and synergies.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The new facilities are gathered under one of Europe’s largest timber roofs. As well as giving warmth, timber expresses sustainability and oversailing rooflights infuse the interior with natural light. A supporting steel ‘super-grid’ accommodates the wide range of spaces within an overall structural order and correlates with the triangular geometry of the original airbase runways, thus tying the future of the site in to its past. The materials of the ground plane link the landscape to the building’s naturally ventilated communal spaces, which flow out from beneath the soaring canopy.

Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow
Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow

The new built identity speaks subtly of Jaguar Land Rover’s values and products through quality of design, engineering and performance.  Positioning of this sustainable new facility at the heart of Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘Destination Zero’ mission also reflects the organisation’s leading role in transformative change of the automotive world.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The landscape design brings the beauty of the rural setting deep into the site to reinforce a distinctive sense of place.  A new lake dramatically transforms the arrival experience, as well as forming part of a sustainable drainage system. Within the site, space formerly occupied by car parking is now a lush green park serving the site-wide community with natural amenity away from the desk as part of the Jaguar Land Rover’s wellbeing agenda. An extended former runway alignment ties lake, entry, park and the site’s origins together.

Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow
Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow

Designed with Buro Happold (Engineering) and Grant Associates (Landscape), the project was delivered through novated Design & Build with Laing O’Rourke. Employing extensive Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DFMA) not only had benefits for quality, efficiency and safety, but also mirrored the nature of Jaguar Land Rover’s business. 

Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Gaydon, Warwick CV35, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bennetts Associates
Office

Products

Wood Glass Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Sustainability United Kingdom
Cite: "Jaguar Land Rover Product Creation Centre / Bennetts Associates" 07 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933317/jaguar-land-rover-product-creation-centre-bennetts-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream