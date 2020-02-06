World
A Tale of Two Courts House / HYLA Architects

A Tale of Two Courts House / HYLA Architects

© Derek Swalwell

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Singapore
  • Architect In Charge: Han Loke Kwang
  • Design Team: ‘Ann’ Tipnipa Pantipjatuporn, Thomas Ong
  • Engineering: GCE Consulting Engineers
  • Landscape: Nyee Phoe Flower Garden
  • Main Contractor: Emma Groups Construction
  • Interior : Graceful Decor
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. This long site has a public footpath running along its side boundary as well as a high rise high density public housing development at the rear which was under construction. Thus privacy was a major concern for its occupants. The house is designed around 2 courtyards.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Ground and first floor plans
Ground and first floor plans
Elevations
Elevations
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The first is open to the sky and enclosed on 3 sides. The main living, dining and dry kitchen looks into this courtyard with a willow tree. The second courtyard is a more private and fully enclosed. Around this courtyard are arranged the private study and other ancillary spaces for the family.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The courtyard is covered over with a glass roof with timber pergola, but it is well ventilated as there are side openings between this roof and the timber. In addition, a high volume low speed fan is mounted in the middle of the courtyard which ensures a calm and steady breeze whenever needed. The whole house is clad in a sand colored face brick which pairs very nicely with the timber form concrete used in the beams and ceiling soffit.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

