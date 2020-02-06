World
  5. Saint Donat Residence / Cardin Julien

Saint Donat Residence / Cardin Julien

Saint Donat Residence / Cardin Julien

© Olivier Blouin

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Saint-Donat, Canada
  • Architects: Cardin Julien
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the extension of the existing cottage, including the addition of a garage and a glass roof, as well as the renovation of the residence’s interior. Built over 50 years ago, the Saint Donat cottage required modifications to make it comfortable in summer and winter, while also adding value to the building by improving its energy efficiency. To follow a similar feeling to the original construction, the simple geometrical shapes, the use of wood in the interior and the use of raw materials such as stone, glass and steel are used throughout all aspects of the project.

© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin

On the outside, the new garage and veranda are nicely linked to the original volume. In order to increase the energy efficiency and to give a more contemporary esthetic, the doors, windows and light fixtures are changed, an insolation is added to the roof and the exterior façade is painted uniformly.

© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin

The interior opens up to increase the intake of natural light. The kitchen is modernized and enlarged towards the adjacent rooms, improving at the same time the circulation through the residence. Through their materiality, the renovated rooms are harmonized with the cottage and creating a unity.

© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin

The cottage becomes a modern and pleasant space throughout the year, and answer the needs and demands of its users.

Project gallery

Cardin Julien
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "Saint Donat Residence / Cardin Julien" 06 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933193/saint-donat-residence-cardin-julien/> ISSN 0719-8884

