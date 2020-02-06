World
Grove House / Roger Ferris + Partners

Grove House / Roger Ferris + Partners

© Mark Seelen

Bridgehampton, United States
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5700.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Mark Seelen
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Dynamic steel sash, Garapa rainscreen siding, The Hudson Company, VMZINC
  • Design Team: Roger Ferris, AIA, RIBA Robert Marx, AIA Myron Mirgorodsky Clara Pierantozzi
  • Clients: Withheld
  • Structural Engineer : Jacobson Structures, LLC
  • M/E/P Engineer: Consulting Engineering Services
  • Civil Engineer: Barylski Land Surveying
© Mark Seelen
© Mark Seelen

Text description provided by the architects. This private residence located in the Hamptons was designed as an immersive yet modern and natural retreat. Situated along a natural ravine and protected wetlands, the residence consists of three simple gable-shaped volumes, creating a dialogue between the natural grasslands and the built environment.

© Mark Seelen
© Mark Seelen
First floor plan
© Mark Seelen
© Mark Seelen

Our objective was to create a single-family residence with a distinctive shared living area, private bedrooms and a private art studio, while taking advantage of the lush natural landscape that surrounds the site. Our design maximizes functionality through a small cluster of building forms, creating a variety of living spaces while taking advantage of the breathtaking views.

© Mark Seelen
© Mark Seelen
Second floor plan
© Mark Seelen
© Mark Seelen

Two of the volumes are delicately connected and sectioned off by a glass breezeway, housing the public and private living spaces of the home. A third volume stands alone, housing an artist studio on the second floor, overlooking the rural landscape on which the home is set. The placement of the building on the site is in response to the challenge of adhering to environmental regulations, while orienting the volumes to take advantage of the views.

© Mark Seelen
© Mark Seelen

A contemporary interpretation of a common New England building form, each volume is shrouded in horizontal wood slats which seamlessly wrap all wall and roof surfaces. Planes of glass provide both a visual and physical connection to the natural surrounding landscape - allowing natural light to flood the interior, while motorized shades are utilized to help control natural light and provide privacy. A public great room is centrally located, acting as a social hub for family and guest interaction. Within the great room, special attention was taken to design and construction of the architectural concrete fireplace, countertops, and black steel sash windows – both materials valued by the Owner and Architect.

© Mark Seelen
© Mark Seelen

While the project is a simplified version of a common building form, it strives for a warm comfort through material selection and acute attention to detail.

© Mark Seelen
© Mark Seelen

Cite: "Grove House / Roger Ferris + Partners" 06 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933166/grove-house-roger-ferris-plus-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

