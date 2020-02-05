Beatriz Colomina Receives Ada Louise Huxtable Prize

Save this picture! Courtesy of Denise Applewhite, Office of Communications

Architecture theorist, historian, and curator Beatriz Colomina has been awarded the 2020 Ada Louise Huxtable Prize for Contribution to Architecture from the W Awards. As the Howard Crosby Butler Professor of the History of Architecture and co-director of the Program in Media and Modernity at Princeton, Colomina is an internationally renowned architectural historian and theorist who has written extensively on questions of architecture, art, technology, sexuality and media.

Formerly known as Women in Architecture, the W Awards, given in association with The Architectural Review and Architects’ Journal, recognize women’s contributions to the profession around the world, promote role models for young women starting their careers, and encourage respect, diversity and equality in practice. Manon Mollard, editor of The Architectural Review, said: “Beatriz Colomina’s rich and rigorous career has shaped the way we think about architecture, right back to ‘Sexuality & Space’ — still a much-needed text in architectural education. Her writing, her curation and her teaching have been part of the backbone of architectural theory for many years, and will continue to inspire in years to come.”

Colomina has been the recipient of diverse awards and fellowships, including the Samuel H. Kress Senior Fellowship at the CASVA, SOM Foundation, Le Corbusier Foundation, Graham Foundation, the CCA, The American Academy in Berlin and the Getty Center in Los Angeles. She is on the advisory board of multiple institutions, including The Norman Foster Foundation in Madrid, The Istanbul Design Biennial, The Institute for Innovation and Creative Strategies in Architecture in Lyon, ARCH+ in Berlin, The Oslo Center for Critical Architectural Studies (OCCAS), Beyond Media in Florence and The Storefront for Art and Architecture in New York. In 2005 she received the Princeton University President’s Award for Distinguished Teaching.

News via Princeton University School of Architecture